The death of young Nigerian singer Ifunanya, popularly known as Nanyah_music, has sparked warnings about household hazards as Senator Shehu Sani shares advice from a Zaria-based snake charmer.

Tragic death of rising singer shocks fans

The Nigerian music scene is in mourning following the death of fast-rising vocalist Ifunanya, who reportedly died from a snake bite at her residence.

Sources said the singer was rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but despite medical intervention, she could not be saved.

Friends and fans described the news as “devastating”, noting that she had been active on social media just hours before the tragedy, interacting with followers and sharing content.

Senator shares warning on household hazards

Senator Shehu Sani took to X.com to highlight lessons from the tragedy. He revealed insights from a local snake charmer in Zaria about common household factors that attract snakes.

“A snake charmer recently told me that nothing attracts snakes to our homes like littered eggshells and rats.

“Some of the battles going on inside our ceilings or POP are between the snakes and the rats. May her gentle soul rest in peace," the senator tweeted.

He emphasised that proper hygiene and pest control are crucial in preventing snake encounters, noting that snakes often enter homes in search of prey such as rats.

Charmer explains the behaviour of snakes

According to the snake charmer, snakes are drawn to areas where food and shelter are abundant. Eggshells, leftover food, and clutter can make homes appealing to snakes, while rats in ceilings and attics often trigger snakes to enter in search of a meal.

The charmer also warned that snakes can move silently and hide in dark corners, making awareness and preventive measures essential for household safety.

Nanyah_music’s legacy remembered

Ifunanya was known for her powerful Catholic hymns and classical covers, including popular renditions like Time to Say Goodbye on TikTok. Her sudden death adds to a series of losses in the Nigerian music industry, coming just weeks after the passing of another young singer, Destiny Boy.

Fans and fellow artists have flooded social media with tributes, remembering her talent, energy, and impact on Nigeria’s gospel and music scene.

Senator Sani’s message serves as a cautionary reminder for households across Nigeria to maintain cleanliness, manage pests, and be vigilant about potential snake entry points to prevent further tragedies.

