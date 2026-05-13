The Premier League has released the VAR and referee mics recording from matchday 36 games

West Ham vs Arsenal had the most controversial incident over Callum Wilson’s disallowed goal

PGMOL chief Howard Webb described it as the right decision, but the recording gave fans other thoughts

The Premier League has released recordings from referees’ microphones and VAR recordings after controversies in matchweek 36.

One of the most controversial moments of the week was during title-chasing Arsenal’s decisive 1-0 win over relegation-threatened West Ham.

VAR disallowed West Ham's late equaliser against Arsenal. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

Leandro Trosaard opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 83rd minute, and Callum Wilson thought he had equalised for West Ham late in the game, but it was disallowed.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially awarded the goal, but after an extensive VAR check, which took four minutes and 17 replays, the goal was disallowed.

Howard Webb justifies VAR decision

Former Premier League referee and PGMOL chief Howard Webb explained why the decision to disallow West Ham’s goal was the right call.

Webb, speaking on the Match Officials Mic’d Up, claimed that the process took a long time for the officials to do a diligent work out of respect for the game.

“Is it a foul on the goalkeeper? Categorically yes. We’ve said all season, including in pre-season briefings with the players, that if a goalkeeper is impeded by an opponent grabbing or holding their arm and therefore they can’t do their job, they’ll be penalised,” he said.

“We’re not just talking about contact with goalkeepers, we’re talking about a specific type of contact when the goalkeeper’s arms or hands are being interfered with, stopping them doing their job.”

Most fans do not disagree with Webb, but argued that there has been inconsistencies in applying the rule week in week out, which is what Nuno Espirito claimed upset him.

Arsenal’s ‘dark arts’ of crowding the 18-yard box, particularly around the goalkeeper, has seen them guilty of the same offence and get away with it.

Howard Webb justifies VAR's decision to disallow West Ham's goal. Photo by Tom Dulat.

Source: Getty Images

VAR recording sparks controversy

In the same show, the Premier League released footage of the conversation between Chris Kavanagh and VAR officials before the goal was disallowed.

Kavanagh, from his words, was confused as to what he was looking for and asked his colleague to give him a clue, but he missed out on the clues given.

Though he initially allowed the goal, he was focused on checking if Pablo Felipe fouled David Raya, even though he was directed to check two other fouls.

He was instructed to check if Trosaard had shoved Pablo into Raya and check if Declan Rice had foiled former Arsenal star Konstantinos Mavropanos, and another incident involving Gabriel Magalhaes.

Mikel Arteta, during his comments to arsenal.com after the game, praised the referee for bravery, claiming the incident made him realise how difficult the refereeing job was.

Victor Ikpeba slams VAR use in England

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Ikpeba slammed VAR use in England after the controversial decision during Arsenal’s win over West Ham.

The Super Eagles legend claimed that VAR is failing in England and added that Arsenal have been guilty of the same offence many times and were not penalised.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng