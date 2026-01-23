Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai foiled a Boko Haram ambush along the Sambisa and Mandara Mountains axis in Borno State

The military said it recovered rifles, explosives, motorcycles, and communication equipment during follow-up operations in the area

The Army said operations would be sustained across the North-East despite recent casualties in separate clearance operations

Borno state - Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have foiled a Boko Haram ambush and killed several terrorists, including two senior commanders, during operations along the Sambisa Forest and Mandara Mountains axis of Borno State.

The military said the successful operation dealt a major blow to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements operating in the region.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, identified the killed commanders as Basulhu and Ubaida.

How troops foiled the ambush

According to Uba, the terrorists attempted to launch a well-coordinated ambush using Roadside Improvised Explosive Devices (RSIEDs) and heavy gunfire under Operation Desert Sanity V on January 22, 2026.

He said troops of Sector 1 quickly responded with superior firepower, neutralising 10 terrorists, including the two senior commanders.

“Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) operating under Operation DESERT SANITY V delivered a decisive blow to BH/ISWAP terrorists along the Sambisa and Mandara Mountains axis on 22 January 2026.

“The insurgents attempted a well-planned ambush with Roadside Improvised Explosive Devices (RSIED) and heavy gunfire, but impressively, troops under Sector 1 responded with superior firepower, neutralising 10 terrorists, including two senior commanders identified as Basulhu and Ubaida,” Uba said.

Weapons, motorcycles recovered

The spokesman said follow-up pursuit and exploitation operations led to the recovery of several weapons and logistics items used by the terrorists.

Recovered items included three AK-47 rifles, one pump-action rifle, five motorcycles, two hand grenades, two Baofeng radios, 12 AK-47 magazines, a Rocket Propelled Grenade charger, detonation cords, batteries, bandoliers, camel bags, iron bars, and other IED accessories.

Uba added that troops of Sector 1 also made further contact around the Malkube area, where additional AK-47 rifles, ammunition, and communication devices were recovered.

He said two more terrorists were neutralised during the encounter, with no casualties recorded among military personnel.

Cameroon infiltration attempt foiled

The military also disclosed that another battle group from Sector 1 engaged Boko Haram and ISWAP elements attempting to infiltrate Nigeria from Cameroon near Galakura.

According to Uba, the terrorists were forced to withdraw in disarray following the troops’ response, while additional motorcycles and equipment were recovered, further limiting the terrorists’ freedom of movement.

Troops foiled Boko Haram ambush and killed terrorists, along the Sambisa and Mandara Mountains axis of Borno state.

Uba said troops’ morale and combat efficiency remain high, adding that operations would be sustained across the entire North-East region.

He noted that the military high command has commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them to maintain the operational tempo against terrorist groups.

Update on recent setback in Timbuktu Triangle

The military spokesman also referenced a recent setback recorded earlier in the week during clearance operations in the Timbuktu Triangle.

He said troops had suffered casualties during the operation but maintained that morale remained high and that operations would continue.

According to him, troops had successfully cleared and dominated key terrorist locations, including Tergejeri, Chiralia, and the Ajigin/Abirma general areas.

He explained that on January 20, 2026, while consolidating at a harbour area about six kilometres north of Chilaria, troops encountered two Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs).

“One VBIED was successfully neutralised through vigilance and swift action. The second VBIED, however, breached the defensive position, affecting some logistics platforms.

“In the course of this attack, some gallant soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price, while others sustained injuries,” Uba said.

Troops uncover mass graves of terrorists in Borno

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have uncovered mass graves containing the bodies of about 20 terrorists killed during recent encounters with Nigerian troops in the Timbuktu Triangle area of Borno State.

The discovery was made as troops sustained offensive operations across the volatile axis, further exposing the scale of casualties suffered by terrorist groups operating in the area.

