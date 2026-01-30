Suspected ISWAP fighters attacked the Sabon Gari army base in Borno state using armed drones and ground forces

Authorities confirmed that several soldiers and Civilian Joint Task Force members were reported killed, with others injured

However, the military said troops repelled the attackers and regained control of the base

Maiduguri, Borno state - Several soldiers are feared dead following a drone-assisted attack by suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on a Nigerian Army base in Borno State.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, January 29, targeted the Sabon Gari military base in the northeastern part of the state.

A statement by the Nigerian military confirmed that the terrorists deployed armed drones and ground forces to raid the base, marking what officials described as a significant escalation in tactics by the insurgents.

Military spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Sani Uba, said the attackers stormed the base perimeter before dawn and briefly breached part of the facility.

According to him, the drone bombardment destroyed several military assets, including an excavator and a low-bed trailer, during the assault.

He said troops, supported by reinforcements, eventually repelled the attackers and regained full control of the base.

Uba added that soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force were killed during the encounter, but did not disclose the exact number of casualties.

Nine soldiers reportedly killed

However, two security sources told Reuters that at least nine soldiers and two task force members were killed, while about 16 others sustained injuries.

The military said troops were pursuing the fleeing militants after restoring control of the facility.

The incident marked the second reported attack on military formations in Borno State this week.

Nigeria’s military has intensified operations against insurgent groups in the northeast as part of a renewed offensive.

Despite the operations, Boko Haram and its splinter faction, ISWAP, have continued to carry out large-scale attacks, taking advantage of difficult terrain, porous borders and weak state presence in parts of the region.

Suspected ISWAP fighters attacked the Sabon Gari army base in Borno State using armed drones and ground forces.

Borno State remains the epicentre of the 17-year-long insurgency, with frequent attacks on military targets and civilians.

