Google unveiled major Android upgrades including Gemini AI, Pause Point, Screen Reactions and AI-powered Chrome browsing tools

New features will arrive on Samsung, Pixel, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Honor devices with improved sharing, smarter widgets and upgraded Gboard dictation

Google also announced redesigned Android Auto features and teased new AI-powered “Googlebooks” laptops launching later this year

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Google has announced ut releasing lots of new Andriod features, including major AI changes, tools for less distraction and a whole new type of laptop called "Googlebooks".

The free updates, revealed at the "Android Show" livestream event hosted by the company on Tuesday, May 12, will gradually be available on compatible Android phones (including those from Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Honor and Pixel) over the next 12 months.

Pause Point acts as a barrier to distracting apps. Photo: Google

Source: Facebook

The most significant new development is the introduction of "Gemini Intelligence" – a single AI that should automate tasks like placing food orders, assembling shopping baskets, and summarizing emails.

To finish an action you will still need to give permission first though.

This type of automation should also appear on the web within the Chrome browser via "Chrome Auto Browse" from late June, to assist with tasks such as booking tickets and completing long online forms.

New apps and features coming to Android

A host of new features and applications for Android are also set to launch:

Gemini Intelligence: An AI integrated across various apps to automate simple tasks such as online shopping, booking tickets, and email operations

Chrome Auto Browse: a Google assistant for the Chrome browser that should help you complete tedious online tasks such as booking train tickets and submitting forms.

Rambler (an upgrade to Gboard): an AI speech to text tool which is supposed to clean up spoken words by automatically removing filler words, and supports the entry of multiple languages.

Pause Point: a tool that enables you to prevent yourself from being interrupted while you use any app you designate to help promote better use of your devices.

Screen reactions:an update to the screen recorder which enables simultaneous recording of your face, as well as your device’s screen to facilitate reactions videos.

Generative widgets: AI-driven home screen widgets which you will be able to create using only a few simple words, as described in simple text prompts.

Quick share: an updated version of the file-sharing technology which has added the ability to send files between an Android and an Apple device, using a QR code and a cloud link.

Instagram AI tools: A new smart photo/video enhancers, sounds separater, HDR support and advanced stabilisation options are now coming to Android versions of the popular app.

Android Auto redesign: A revamped system will be rolled out to give you an enhanced interface, updated navigation, widgets, Gemini support and new maps and road data.

Googlebooks: A new category of AI-powered laptops by manufacturers such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo which aim to combine Chrome OS, the ability to run Android apps and AI capabilities enabled by Gemini Intelligence.

The new Android Auto in-car design includes immersive Google Maps, Gemini and video. Illustration: Google

Source: Twitter

More features coming

Google has also promised a variety of other updates and deeper AI integration in its productivity and entertainment apps.

The in-car system will also be redesigned.

The new Android Auto interface will have more immersive visuals, and an upgraded version of the navigation tool will incorporate 3D buildings, terrain, and lane-level information while you drive.

ngCERT issues high alert to Android users on new type of malware

Earlier, Legit.ng the Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT) has raised alarms over a new wave of advanced cyberattacks targeting stabilisation through a malware campaign dubbed Tria Stealer.

The malicious software is designed to infiltrate Android devices, hijack messaging accounts, intercept One-Time Passwords (OTPs), and steal sensitive personal and financial data.

According to ngCERT, Tria Stealer spreads primarily through deceptive tactics, such as fake event invitations distributed via popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Source: Legit.ng