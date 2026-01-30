Breaking: Court Finally Gives Verdict on PDP Ibadan Convention
The Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has nullified the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was held in Ibadan on November 15, 2025.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
According to the ruling on Friday, January 30, the court also barred Kabiru Turaki-led leadership from parading themselves as the national leaders of the party.
In the report shared by Lere Olayinka, the spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the court also ruled that the Caretaker Committee led by Abdulrahman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu is the only recognised NWC of the PDP pending the conduct of a valid National Convention.
Recall that the Abdulrahman and Anyanwu-led leadership was under the control of the FCT Minister faction, while that of Turaki was being controlled by Governor Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State and his counterpart in Bauchi, Bala Mohammed.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng