The Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has nullified the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was held in Ibadan on November 15, 2025.

According to the ruling on Friday, January 30, the court also barred Kabiru Turaki-led leadership from parading themselves as the national leaders of the party.

Courtnullifies PDP national convention Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

In the report shared by Lere Olayinka, the spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the court also ruled that the Caretaker Committee led by Abdulrahman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu is the only recognised NWC of the PDP pending the conduct of a valid National Convention.

Recall that the Abdulrahman and Anyanwu-led leadership was under the control of the FCT Minister faction, while that of Turaki was being controlled by Governor Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State and his counterpart in Bauchi, Bala Mohammed.

Source: Legit.ng