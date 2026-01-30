Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Okigwe, Imo state - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said it will probe a viral video showing the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) commander Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta, aka 'Gentle de Yahoo,' claiming he is alive and back.

As reported by The Nation, the military high command, speaking through the director of defence media operations, Major General Michael Onoja, during a press briefing on Friday, January 30, 2026, stated that the video might have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

The BBC also noted that the NIgeria Army may start a fresh search for the deadly outlaw.

Gentle de Yahoo had been accused of being responsible for the series of kidnappings and mindless killings going on in Nigeria's southeast region.

In an X video that went viral on Thursday, January 29, Gentle de Yahoo announced his return, claiming he was poisoned while in 'government custody'. He also issued warnings to the governors of Imo and Anambra states, Hope Uzodimma and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Reacting to the viral video, Major General Onoja neither outrightly dismissed it as fake nor confirmed Gentle de Yahoo’s alleged freedom.

He said:

“What I can say is that in this era of AI, it is possible to create anything just to destabilise and cause panic within society.”

The Defence spokesperson stated that the military would look more closely into the video and the claims, and reaffirmed that the armed forces and other security agencies would remain committed to pursuing criminals to guarantee peace across the country.

Onoja added:

“Notwithstanding, we will take necessary action, with relevant security agencies, to confirm if it is true that he is back, and then necessary action will be taken to contain any individual or group that threatens our security."

Initial rumours about Gentle de Yahoo's capture

Recall that in September 2025, news surfaced that the Nigerian Army (NA) reportedly announced the arrest of 'Gentle de Yahoo'.

As reported by TVC News, 'Gentle de Yahoo' was reportedly captured in his hideout at Aku-Ihube, Okigwe local government area (LGA) of Imo State by troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade in a joint operation with sister security agencies.

The Guardian also noted the development in a report.

Both sources cited 'a statement' by the army stating that the operation led to the recovery of several exhibits, a cache of arms and items, including one English pistol, 120 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, a cartridge, six mobile phones, military and police uniforms, as well as a German flag.

Troops also uncovered a workshop used for dismantling stolen vehicles for resale and destroyed 10 motorcycles found at the scene.

Gentle de Yahoo allegedly captured

In October 2025, the Nigerian military finally confirmed Gentle de Yahoo's alleged capture.

At a briefing on Thursday, October 16, 2025, Major-General Markus Kangye, the then director of defence media operations, said 'Gentle de Yahoo' had been on the troops’ wanted list alongside several other criminals in Owerri West and Mbaitoli local government areas (LGAs) of Imo State, as well as in Izzi and Ohaukwu LGAs of Ebonyi State.

He said:

“Additionally, a female IPOB/ESN collaborator who also was believed to be one of their logistics suppliers was arrested in Umunneochi LGA of Abia state."

Legit.ng reports that Gentle de Yahoo's alleged capture triggered jubilation among peace-loving Nigerians at the time.

