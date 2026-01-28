Boko Haram terrorists ambushed soldiers in Borno State, resulting in seven deaths and 13 captives, including a commanding officer

The troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle while on patrol in Damasak, struggling against overwhelming enemy forces

The military rescue team recovered the bodies of fallen soldiers but failed to locate captured troops amidst the ongoing crisis

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno State - Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have killed seven Nigerian soldiers and captured 13 others, including their commanding officer, a major in Borno State.

The troops were on patrol in the Damasak area around 1400 GMT on Monday, January 26, 2026, when the terrorists attacked the soldiers.

As reported by Reuters, two security sources said seven soldiers were killed, 11 soldiers managed to escape, but 13 others were captured during the gun battle.

"The major fought hard, but in the end, he was captured, and his phone was taken by Boko Haram."

A security source who was briefed on the incident said the troops tried to call the number after they returned to their camp,

He said a Boko Haram member picked up the call and said the major and other troops were in the group's custody.

“A man who identified himself as an ISWAP terrorist keeps answering the call to the commander’s mobile phone, suggesting he is in the hands of the terrorists.”

The sources said a military rescue team had since found the bodies of the seven dead soldiers, but had not located the missing troops.

Daily Trust, however, reported that a military officer said nine soldiers were killed and over a dozen are missing after terrorists ambushed a military patrol.

“The terrorists detonated an explosive device they had planted on the road in advance, increasing the casualties and confusion among the soldiers.

“We lost nine soldiers in an ambush by ISWAP terrorists, and many others are still missing.”

Ya-Mulam Kadai, a spokesman for the government-funded anti-jihadist militia, said the military search team deployed at the scene of the attack recovered the nine bodies of the slain soldiers.

Boko Haram kills pastor, 2 hunters, others

Recall that Boko Haram terrorists killed a pastor and four others in Tarfa Village, Borno State.

The terrorists invaded the community as the locals returned from farming, highlighting ongoing security challenges.

The hunters attempted to defend the community but were overwhelmed by the terrorists' firepower.

Read more stories on Boko Haram attacks:

Troops foil Boko Haram ambush

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai foiled a Boko Haram ambush along the Sambisa and Mandara Mountains axis in Borno State.

The military said it recovered rifles, explosives, motorcycles, and communication equipment during follow-up operations in the area.

The Army said operations would be sustained across the North-East despite recent casualties in separate clearance operations.

Source: Legit.ng