Boko Haram terrorists killed a pastor and four others in Tarfa Village, Borno State

The terrorists invaded the community as the locals returned from farming, highlighting ongoing security challenges

The hunters attempted to defend the community but were overwhelmed by the terrorists' firepower

Tarfa Village, Borno State - Boko Haram terrorists have killed a pastor at the Church of the Brethren, a.k.a E.Y.N church, two hunters, and two other civilians in Tarfa Village of the Biu local government area of Borno State.

The terrorists invaded thecommunity and killed the victims at about 4pm on Wednesday, January 21, 2025.

The North East Chairman and Commander of Hunters/ Vigilantes (Sarkin Baka), Mallam Shawulu Yohanna, said the terrorists also looted foodstuffs and livestock during the attack.

As reported by Vanguard, Yohana is based in the Hawul local government area, while Tarfa is a remote community under Biu that shares a border with Hawul.

Yohanna said the pastor had just returned from his farm when he was shot dead at the front of his house.

Speaking further, he said two hunters who engaged the terrorists in battle lost their lives to the overwhelming firepower.

“Six of my members engaged them, but they were overwhelmed by the firepower from the terrorists. Two of my members were killed, including a Pastor attached to the Church of the Brethren, a.k.a E.Y.N church in Hausa parlance, as well as two civilians.

“The attackers invaded the community when most people had returned back from their farmlands to harvest groundnuts, beans, and other crops.

“In fact, the deceased Pastor (Names withheld) just returned from his farm at about 4pm, and when he heard the sound of gunshots, he managed to escape, before he was shot dead at the front of his house”.

Troops foil Boko Haram ambush, kill 2 commanders.

Recall that Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai foiled a Boko Haram ambush along the Sambisa and Mandara Mountains axis in Borno State.

The military said it recovered rifles, explosives, motorcycles, and communication equipment during follow-up operations in the area.

The Army said operations would be sustained across the North-East despite recent casualties in separate clearance operations.

Boko Haram bombers kill soldiers in Borno

Legit.ng also reported that a Boko Haram bomber rammed into a military convoy in the Timbuktu triangle in Borno State, killing five soldiers and injuring an unspecified number of troops.

Security sources confirmed that two senior military officers – a major and a lieutenant – were affected in the attack.

The troops were reportedly returning from a clearance operation that successfully dislodged several insurgent camps and killed many of them.

