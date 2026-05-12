Popular Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, has passed away after a battle with cancer, which he had been privately managing

Ekubo's death was confirmed on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, by his colleagues, Funke Akindele, Bolanle Ninalowo, Samuel Olatunji, and Godwin Nnadiekwe

In a prophecy on on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, celebrity prophetess Bright the Seer notably warned members of the Nigerian entertainment industry

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Lekki, Lagos State - Amid the death of popular Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, a past video in which Bright Ndibunwa, widely known as Bright the Seer, predicted shocking deaths in the Nigerian entertainment industry has resurfaced online.

In the original clip reviewed by Legit.ng, the cleric, who is the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Lagos, urged Nigerian entertainers to take her prophecy seriously. The 1 minute 5 seconds video, published on Bright the Seer’s official Facebook page on May 27, 2025, advised entertainers to observe a fast on June 1, 2025.

A video of Bright the Seer speaking about predicted deaths in the Nigerian entertainment industry resurfaces amid Alex Ekubo’s death in May 2026. Photo credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Although Legit.ng noted that Ekubo was not specifically mentioned in the video, the 'prophetess', in a separate post on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, shared another clip on her Facebook page claiming she had earlier prophesied in May 2025 about “strange water” around Ekubo. She further warned that he (Ekubo) and his associates should pray against a situation where one of them could be “sought after” within two years.

The May 25, 2025, video can be viewed in full via the Facebook link below:

Bright the Seer’s post dated Tuesday, May 12, 2026, can be viewed below via Facebook.

Cancer reportedly causes Ekubo’s death

Rivers-born Ekubo passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at the age of 40.

Godwin Nnadiekwe, his colleague, confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

According to Nnadiekwe, Ekubo died after a prolonged battle with cancer, a disease he had been reportedly battling silently. Nnadiekwe described Ekubo's exit as an “indescribable heartbreak”.

He wrote:

“I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I’m lost for words because this wasn’t the plan, Alex Ekubo.

“To think you already prepared your will-It’s a heartbreak I can’t quite describe. Rest well, my friend.”

Premium Times reported that Ekubo's manager, filmmaker Samuel Olatunji, confirmed the late actor's demise.

Other entertainment stakeholders, including Mercy Johnson, Funke Akindele, Frodd, and BBNaija’s Uriel, have since taken to social media to express their shock.

Entertainment stars like Mercy Johnson, Funke Akindele, Frodd, and Uriel Oputa take to social media to express their grief over Alex Ekubo's death. Photo: Alex Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Read more on Alex Ekubo:

Ekubo addresses those asking him about marriage

Legit.ng reported that Ekubo finally replied those asking him when he would be getting married.

Recall that the movie star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

Source: Legit.ng