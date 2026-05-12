Alex Ekubo: Seer’s Prophecy Predicting Major Death in Nigerian Entertainment Industry Surfaces
- Popular Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, has passed away after a battle with cancer, which he had been privately managing
- Ekubo's death was confirmed on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, by his colleagues, Funke Akindele, Bolanle Ninalowo, Samuel Olatunji, and Godwin Nnadiekwe
- In a prophecy on on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, celebrity prophetess Bright the Seer notably warned members of the Nigerian entertainment industry
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Lekki, Lagos State - Amid the death of popular Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, a past video in which Bright Ndibunwa, widely known as Bright the Seer, predicted shocking deaths in the Nigerian entertainment industry has resurfaced online.
In the original clip reviewed by Legit.ng, the cleric, who is the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Lagos, urged Nigerian entertainers to take her prophecy seriously. The 1 minute 5 seconds video, published on Bright the Seer’s official Facebook page on May 27, 2025, advised entertainers to observe a fast on June 1, 2025.
Although Legit.ng noted that Ekubo was not specifically mentioned in the video, the 'prophetess', in a separate post on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, shared another clip on her Facebook page claiming she had earlier prophesied in May 2025 about “strange water” around Ekubo. She further warned that he (Ekubo) and his associates should pray against a situation where one of them could be “sought after” within two years.
The May 25, 2025, video can be viewed in full via the Facebook link below:
Bright the Seer’s post dated Tuesday, May 12, 2026, can be viewed below via Facebook.
Cancer reportedly causes Ekubo’s death
Rivers-born Ekubo passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at the age of 40.
Godwin Nnadiekwe, his colleague, confirmed the news in an Instagram post.
According to Nnadiekwe, Ekubo died after a prolonged battle with cancer, a disease he had been reportedly battling silently. Nnadiekwe described Ekubo's exit as an “indescribable heartbreak”.
He wrote:
“I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I’m lost for words because this wasn’t the plan, Alex Ekubo.
“To think you already prepared your will-It’s a heartbreak I can’t quite describe. Rest well, my friend.”
Premium Times reported that Ekubo's manager, filmmaker Samuel Olatunji, confirmed the late actor's demise.
Other entertainment stakeholders, including Mercy Johnson, Funke Akindele, Frodd, and BBNaija’s Uriel, have since taken to social media to express their shock.
Read more on Alex Ekubo:
- Alex Ekubo: Lady posts heartbreaking chat about cause of actor's death, people react
- Sowore reacts as Alex Ekubo dies: "I watched him on an Emirates flight"
Ekubo addresses those asking him about marriage
Legit.ng reported that Ekubo finally replied those asking him when he would be getting married.
Recall that the movie star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.
Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.