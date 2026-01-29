The Nigeria Police Force uncovered a cyber-enabled telecom fraud scheme involving losses of over ₦7.7 billion

Operatives arrested six suspects in coordinated operations across Kano, Katsina and the FCT

Police recovered houses, mini-plazas, laptops, mobile phones and a Toyota RAV4 believed to be proceeds of the crime

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Police Force has uncovered a large-scale cyber-enabled fraud scheme involving the illegal diversion of a telecommunications company’s airtime and data resources, with estimated losses put at over ₦7.7 billion.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, from Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to the statement released on Tuesday, the breakthrough followed a petition submitted by a Nigerian telecommunications company, which raised concerns over suspicious and unauthorised activities within its billing and payment systems.

He said the operation was carried out by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force–National Cybercrime Centre (NPF–NCCC), who dismantled what authorities described as a sophisticated fraud syndicate operating across multiple states.

Police investigations revealed that internal staff login credentials had been compromised, allowing cybercriminals to gain unlawful access to the company’s core infrastructure.

The breach reportedly enabled the illegal diversion of airtime and data resources on a massive scale.

Coordinated raids in Kano, Katsina, FCT

Following weeks of intelligence gathering and surveillance, police launched coordinated enforcement operations in October 2025 across Kano and Katsina states.

A follow-up operation later led to another arrest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The raids resulted in the arrest of six suspects identified as Ahmad Bala, Karibu Mohammed Shehu, Umar Habib, Obinna Ananaba, Ibrahim Shehu, and Masa’ud Sa’ad.

Police also recovered what they described as proceeds of the crime. Items seized during the operation include two residential houses in Kano, two mini-plazas, GSM and laptop retail outlets containing over 400 laptops.

Other items recovered are about 1,000 mobile phones, a Toyota RAV4 vehicle, and substantial sums of money traced to the suspects’ bank accounts.

The police said the recovered assets are believed to have been acquired through proceeds from the alleged telecom fraud operation.

Suspects to face prosecution

The Nigeria Police Force confirmed that the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Authorities said efforts are ongoing to fully trace the financial trail and identify any additional collaborators linked to the syndicate.

Reacting to the development, Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the officers involved for what he described as their professionalism and dedication.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, through the NPF–NCCC, to protect Nigeria’s digital and financial systems.

The IGP stressed that the police will continue to dismantle cybercrime networks and ensure that offenders are held accountable, regardless of their status or affiliations.

