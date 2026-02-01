Nigerian security forces have killed a top Boko Haram commander, Julaibib, during a fierce battle around Kimba in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno

Troops, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force, neutralised several other terrorists during an ambush between the Ngazalgana and Lamusheri communities in the state

Since 2009, Boko Haram and its factions have launched an uprising in northeast Nigeria

Maiduguri, Borno State - Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), said they have killed a notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP commander, known as Julaibib, during an encounter around Kimba in Damboa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

As reported by Vanguard, the operation, which took place on Friday, January 30, targeted insurgents operating within the Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle.

Intelligence reports confirmed that the killing of the high-profile commander has thrown Islamic State – West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements in the area into disarray, with several fighters neutralised during the encounter. The development is regarded as a major blow to the group’s command and control structure in the region.

The development brought delight to the Nigerian military and security stakeholders in the country.

In a statement, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the spokesperson of the Joint Task Force OPHK's headquarters, disclosed that troops recorded multiple operational successes across the North-East through sustained, intelligence-driven actions.

According to him, operations of the Nigerian security agents, carried out following credible intelligence, forced other insurgents to flee with gunshot injuries. AK-47 rifles were reportedly recovered from the scene.

Boko Haram's problem persists in Nigeria

Since 2009, Boko Haram has launched an uprising in northeast Nigeria. Its attacks have spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a military response. The group has also become splintered, with one faction pledging allegiance to ISIL (ISIS).

More than 350,000 people have been killed and three million civilians displaced in more than a decade of fighting in the country, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Nigeria.

Tinubu vows to crush Boko Haram

In July 2024, President Bola Tinubu, via a statement by the presidency, said his administration would redouble its efforts “to ensure that those who trouble the nation, dispatching precious lives, and disrupting law and order are completely removed.”

The president declared that the purveyors of wanton violence shall have a certain encounter with justice, describing their ceaseless attacks as "cowardly".

Tinubu stated that his administration is taking necessary measures to secure citizens, emphasising that efforts will be redoubled to ensure that those who trouble the nation, dispatching precious lives, and disrupting law and order are completely removed.

Boko Haram kills pastor, others

