Don Jazzy revealed that letting former Mavin artist Di'ja go was one of the most difficult decisions he has ever made in his music career

The music executive admitted that the announcement was so emotional that he, Di'ja, and others in the room all started crying together

Fans reacted to Don Jazzy's revelation, with many praising his calm relationship with former artists and his honesty about emotional business decisions

Nigerian music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has revealed that one of the hardest moments in his career was letting go of singer Di’ja from Mavin Records.

The record label boss shared the emotional story on the Crea8torium podcast, where he reflected on the challenges of managing artists he considers family.

Don Jazzy says letting Di’ja leave Mavin becomes the hardest decision of his career. Photo: donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The record label boss explained that the decision was not easy because he sees every artist under Mavin as his child, and the process of parting ways felt deeply personal.

Don Jazzy noted that the atmosphere in the room was tense, and even Di’ja could sense how uncomfortable he was while making the announcement.

“One of the most difficult decisions of my career was when I had to let Di’ja go. That was difficult, and I don’t think I will let any artist go again by myself. Tega and Rema handle that now if they need somebody to leave the label.”

He went further to say that the bond he shares with his artistes makes such decisions painful, and Di’ja herself questioned why he had to be involved in the process.

According to Don Jazzy, the moment was so overwhelming that everyone present broke down in tears.

“Everybody in my record label is like my child. So, that was hard for both of us together. And she [Di’ja] knew that it was hard for me. She even questioned the guys in the room why they had to involve me in that. All of us started crying. It was hard.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Don Jazzy's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@wonsbyte said:

"It's always a difficult decision to let an artist go in a record label as a label executive."

@Smallz11111 commented:

"Don jazzy is a good man. Honestly this guy too good. I haven't even heard him having issue with his artist. Instead he will let you go peacefully."

@Kachukwuside1 wrote:

"But why is it that once artists leave record labels, they just fall off. No more songs, no shows. Just nothing from them again."

@daphorelstudio reacted:

"Business decisions like this always come with heavy emotions. Respect to Don Jazzy for staying honest about it. It takes maturity to admit moments like this. Growth in the industry isn't always easy."

@PAtubobienemi said:

"In this industry, even 'letting go' sounds like a soft way of saying business decisions > loyalty."

Don Jazzy shares emotional story behind Di’ja leaving Mavin, explains why he avoids such decisions now. Photo: donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy explains why old Afrobeats was better

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy explained why Afrobeats thrived more in the days when artists lived together under one roof.

He said the creative energy was stronger when musicians and producers shared the same roof, which allowed spontaneous ideas to turn into hit songs.

The producer recounted how a casual moment in the Mo'Hits mansion led to one of D'Banj's most memorable track, Olorun Maje.

Source: Legit.ng