Saleh Mamman, a former minister under ex-president Muhammadu Buhari's administration, has been jailed for 75 years

The former minister was sentenced to prison over the allegation of N33.8 billion fraud, which was linked to a power project

Mamman was charged in court by the EFCC after the former minister was accused of money laundering and conspiracy

Former minister of power under the administration of the late Muhammadu Buhari, Saleh Mamman, has been sentenced to 75 years in prison over the allegation of N33.8 billion fraud, which was linked to a power project.

The former minister was charged in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after he was accused of money laundering and conspiracy, which involved the funds that were meant for the Zungeru Mambilla hydroelectric power projects.

Court sends former minister, Saleh Mamman, to 75 years in prison Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

According to Channels TV, the judgment was a major escalation from the earlier stage, where the court dismissed his no-case submission and ordered that he should open his defence. The FCT High Court in Maitama earlier declared the former minister wanted after revoking his bail and issued his warrant of arrest.

Justice Maryann Anineh ordered the arrest after the former minister failed to appear for proceedings without an explanation during his ongoing trial by the EFCC. He is being charged with conspiracy, false pretences, and intent to defraud.

Why the court declared Mamman wanted

According to the anti-graft agency, the former minister had been missing since May 7, 2026, when Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court first convicted him on a separate 12-count charge, bordering on money laundering involving N33.8 billion.

Rotimi Oyedepo, the prosecuting counsel, had urged the court to revoke the bail earlier granted to Mamman and continue the hearing in his absence. He cited the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Oyedepo's request was granted by Justice Anineh, who ordered the arrest of the former minister. The judge held that Mamman's trial would continue in his absence. The case was subsequently adjourned to May 14, 2026.

Mamman:Nigerians react as court sentences ex-minister

Nigerians have started reacting to the ruling of the court on Wednesday, May 13. Below are some of their comments:

Nuhu Sada commended the ruling:

"For the first time, Nigeria delivers a China-style judgment in a major corruption case, a historic moment in the fight against corruption."

Nigerians react as court sentences former minister, Saleh Mamman, to 75 years in prison Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

James criticised the former minister:

"This thief, Saleh Mamman, bought the APC governorship form for Taraba not long ago. Given that the court just sentenced him to 75 years in his absence, who collected it on his behalf? It makes you wonder how someone facing these charges was still positioning himself for office."

Ossana criticised the judicial system:

"What stops the judge from giving him a life sentence instead of these ridiculous number of years designed to make headlines when in fact he won't spend more than 5-8 years in prison?"

Abdulrasheed knocked the former minister:

"This guy, Mamman, supported Obi in 2023 with the sole aim that if he becomes president, he will cover up all his loot… now, he is sentenced to prison, Obi must never become president, otherwise he will grant him pardon."

Read more comments on X here:

Court stops former governor from contesting

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Jalingo stopped the former governor of Taraba state, Rev. Jolly Nyame, from contesting any position in the 2027 elections.

Justice Mashkur Salisu ruled that the clemency granted to the former governor by the late president Muhammadu Buhari did not grant him the right to contest.

According to the court, the former governor would have to wait till the stipulated period in the constitution before contesting as an ex-convict.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng