Former Super Eagles striker John Utaka has advised Victor Osimhen on which club he should join next

Multiple top European clubs are interested in signing the striker after his first permanent season at Galatasaray

According to reports, Real Madrid recently joined the queue at the request of potential next boss Jose Mourinho

Former Super Eagles forward John Utaka has advised Victor Osimhen on the choice of his next club amid interest from multiple European clubs.

Osimhen was the most sought-after striker in Europe in 2023 after leading Napoli to their first Italian Serie A title, but ended up signing a new contract.

Victor Osimhen has transfer interest from multiple European clubs. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

He had a long, drawn-out transfer window in the summer of 2024, and it ended with him joining Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Galatasaray signed him permanently for €75 million after his impressive stint, during which he scored 37 goals and provided eight assists.

He had a strong showing in his second season, scoring 22 goals and providing eight assists in 33 games, despite his absence due to injury and AFCON 2025.

His performances at Galatasaray have reopened the eyes of many top European clubs, many of whom have begun inquiring about his services again.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain have all reportedly considered signing him this summer to improve their attack.

Real Madrid joined the list of interested clubs recently, reportedly at the request of Jose Mourinho, as one of the conditions to return to the club for his second spell.

Mourinho has been a long admirer of the Nigerian striker because of his similarities to Didier Drogba, who worked with the Special One at Chelsea.

John Utaka advises Victor Osimhen

John Utaka has told Victor Osimhen to choose Real Madrid among the clubs that are interested in him as transfer rumours around him grow.

Utaka claimed that if Mourinho had truly requested him, then it would be a no-brainer for him to move to Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season.

“If I were Osimhen, I would go because if Mourinho has requested him, it means he really wants him. Osimhen wants to win trophies, and Real Madrid is a perfect fit”, he told Brila FM.

He added that Madrid offers him trophies and financial growth, which should push him to make the move.

Victor Osimhen advised to join Real Madrid next season. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

“Personally, I will plead with Osimhen to leave Galatasaray and go. Football is about winning trophies and creating history. If the club he’s going to give him a better chance to win titles and grow financially, then he should take that opportunity,” he added.

Talking about finances, Osimhen earns €21 million net, per Galatasaray’s official website, a figure that would need a club in the top-five European leagues to pay him around €39 million, and it remains to be seen if any of them can match it.

Mourinho breaks silence on Madrid links

Legit.ng previously reported that Jose Mourinho spoke about his Benfica future after reports emerged that he will manage Real Madrid next season.

The manager could not provide guarantees that he would be at Benfica next season despite having a contract and being willing to sign an extension.

Source: Legit.ng