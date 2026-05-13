JAMB has clarified that the 150 UTME minimum score has been misunderstood as lowering admission standards nationwide

It explained that university admissions have been based on combined UTME, O’Level, and course-specific requirements

Mathematics, the board reminded, has been removed as a compulsory requirement for some arts and language programmes under new guidelines

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has explained its position on university admission requirements in Nigeria, following public reactions to changes affecting Mathematics and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off marks.

JAMB clarifies maths requirement changes as debate grows over 150 cut-off mark and admission rules nationwide. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The clarification came on Wednesday, May 13, from the Director of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, during an interview on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) programme Good Morning Nigeria.

He said the widely discussed minimum UTME score of 150 should not be misunderstood as a move to reduce standards in university admission.

“When we say 150 minimum, it doesn't mean the debate out there that 'they are lowering.' Don’t forget UTME is not a major determinant for admission,” he said.

Benjamin explained that admission into universities is not based on UTME scores alone, but on a combination of factors, especially O’Level results and course requirements.

He added that candidates are expected to have five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and other subjects required by their chosen programme.

Benjamin also noted that the UTME is mainly used as a tool to manage access into limited university spaces and ensure fairness among applicants, not as the sole basis for admission decisions.

He further stated that universities retain autonomy in setting requirements for their courses, while JAMB only coordinates the admission process based on agreed standards.

His words:

"Education is a global product-we are competing all over the world. If I want to go to London today to study, nobody will ask me for JAMB; the same thing in Ghana, Cameroon, here, and there. We are doing this because in most of these programs, especially those that are highly subscribed, we don't have enough spaces for these candidates to go in, which is why this examination is conducted."

"If you look at the name JAMB, there is nothing about examination there. Examination became accidental. It's a vehicle to which we can create equity, fairness, and transparency. If today we wake up and we have enough candidates going into medicine, engineering, and all these programs, we may not even have any need for examinations."

"We act in collaboration with these institutions; they have their autonomy in the area of admission, ours is just to sit down, say okay, you have defined this as a parameter given to us, you must abide by it."

New JAMB clarification explains maths rules and 150 cut-off mark as admission discussions heat up. Photo: JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

Maths removed from selected university programmes

Mathematics, he said, is no longer compulsory for all courses, but remains necessary for science, engineering, and other technical fields.

According to him, some arts and language-related courses may not require Mathematics at O’Level, depending on institutional guidelines.

He cited examples such as Hausa Language, Arabic, and Christian Religious Studies, where Mathematics may not be needed for admission.

"You could see that the minister (during the policy meeting) also went further to make pronouncements on certain policies that will also shape the 2026 admission."

"On the issue of mathematics for certain programs, for instance, if you want to study the Hausa language in the university today, you don't need mathematics. Before, you must have a credit in mathematics. Unlike if you go to London, where you want to read Hausa, Arabic, or CRS, you don't need mathematics. Mathematics is not needed."

JAMB releases 2026 UTME cut-off marks

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the 2026 UTME minimum cut-off marks for Nigerian universities, with institutions setting varying thresholds for admission.

Pan-Atlantic University recorded the highest benchmark at 220, while leading institutions such as the University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, and others fixed their general cut-off marks at 200 for the 2026 admission cycle.

Source: Legit.ng