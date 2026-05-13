Alexx Ekubo disclosed that while studying Law, he began his career alongside a close friend and TV presenting partner who had passed away

The star pinpointed his participation in the 2010 Mr. Nigeria competition as the true turning point that convinced him to abandon a legal career

A close associate confirmed that the actor had been battling stage 4 liver cancer since 2024, even undergoing a transplant

In a now resurfaced interview, the late Alexx Ekubo opened up about his initial struggles to fame

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the actor reportedly died on Monday, May 12, at a hospital in Lagos.

Colleagues, fans, and friends flooded social media with emotional tributes and memories of the movie star.

Alexx Ekubo says he began his career alongside a close friend and TV presenting partner who had passed away. Photos: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Amid the grief, an old 2022 interview of Alexx has now resurfaced online, giving fans a fresh glimpse into his struggles before fame and the journey that shaped his acting career.

The actor recounted how his rise in the entertainment industry was gradual and filled with uncertainty.

According to him, he initially studied Law in school while combining it with small acting roles and television presenting jobs.

Alexx revealed that things changed significantly for him after he participated in the Mr Nigeria competition in 2010.

He said:

“Along the line, I started modelling, but in 2010 is when I officially went professional with my movie career.”

The actor further disclosed that before fame came, he had already started exploring entertainment through TV presenting alongside a close friend who sadly passed away shortly before the interview.

“Before then, when I was in school studying law, I had been doing a bit of acting and TV presenting with a friend of mine who died about a month ago.”

Alexx described the Mr Nigeria contest as the major turning point that pushed him into fully embracing acting professionally.

“That was where my rise to fame started, and it was at that point I decided fully I wanted to do this professionally,” he added.

Alexx Ekubo’s silent battle with cancer

Meanwhile, filmmaker Stanley Ontop disclosed that the actor had secretly battled stage 4 liver cancer since 2024.

According to Stanley, the deceased quietly underwent treatment and even had a liver transplant in an effort to survive the illness.

He claimed the actor briefly returned to work after the surgery before complications developed again.

The filmmaker alleged that the transplanted liver eventually failed, leading to the deterioration of the actor’s condition

Following the resurfaced interview, many Nigerians took to social media to mourn the actor while reflecting on his inspiring rise to fame.

Watch the interview here:

A close associate says Alex Ekubo had been battling stage 4 liver cancer since 2024, even undergoing a transplant. Photo: Alex Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo addresses those asking him about marriage

Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo finally replied to those asking him when he would be getting married

Recall that the movie star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

Source: Legit.ng