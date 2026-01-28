At least two farmers were killed and several residents, including children, were injured during an aerial attack on Kurgi community

Residents fled their homes to Bangi town and nearby areas after a military helicopter reportedly opened fire on the settlement

Community members called for an urgent investigation and medical support as security agencies were yet to issue an official response

Niger state - At least two farmers have been killed, while an unspecified number of residents, including children, were injured following an aerial attack on Kurgi community in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger state.

Residents said the incident occurred on Sunday when a military surveillance helicopter reportedly hovered over the community for several minutes before opening fire.

According to local sources, the gunshots struck people inside their homes, triggering panic across the agrarian settlement.

Niger: Residents recount fear and sudden displacement

One of the residents, Suleiman Sanusi, said the attack had instilled fear in the community, forcing many families to flee to neighbouring Bangi town and other perceived safer locations, Punch reported.

“The attack was shocking and completely unprovoked. People were in their houses when the shooting started. Since then, many residents have fled because they are afraid," Sanusi said.

He added that the incident had disrupted daily life and farming activities in the area.

Calls for investigation and medical support

Sanusi called on the relevant authorities to urgently investigate the incident and provide medical assistance to those injured.

“We want the authorities to find out what really happened and ensure that those who were injured, especially the children, receive proper medical care,” he said.

Community members also appealed for reassurance from the federal government to enable displaced residents to return safely to their homes.

Military yet to issue official response

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies had not issued an official statement on the incident.

Efforts to obtain comments from military authorities were unsuccessful, leaving residents awaiting clarification on the circumstances surrounding the reported accidental airstrike.

Missiles discovered in Niger

There was tension in Zugurma in Mashegu local government area of Niger state after a missile was discovered in the axis.

A source had disclosed that some locals had uncovered the device and then alerted the security agencies to immediate intervention.

The source disclosed that the device was suspected to be a Tomahawk missile warhead, which was alleged to be one of those that the United States fired into Sokoto a few days ago.

Terrorists kill 4, burn shops in fresh attack

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Niger state police command has confirmed the killing of four people and the destruction of shops following a fresh attack by bandits on Damala village in Woko District of Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday, January 10, throwing the community into panic as residents fled in different directions to escape the gunmen. A community said that an undisclosed number of villagers were also abducted during the raid.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, said the attackers invaded the village, killed four residents and rustled some cattle.

