Three Nigerians have recounted how they lost their money and other valuables to suspected thieves at the ongoing 2026 Hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia

Two of the victims reportedly lost their money, and one other lost more than money but valuable items, including two phones

The victims are from Jigawa state, and the development has started generating sympathy at the camp of the state of Nigeria

Three Nigerian pilgrims have reportedly lost their money and other valuables to suspected thieves in incidents at the ongoing 2026 Hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia.

One of the victims, identified as Baba Katanga from Katanga village in Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa, disclosed that he lost 400 US dollars when he boarded a taxi from Masjidil Haram to his hotel, Mahabbat Al Akhawin Hotel, in Makkah.

Nigerian pilgrims lost money to suspected thieves in Saudi Arabia during the 2026 Hajj Photo Credit: @Chiefpressngs

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, the Nigerian pilgrim alleged that the taxi driver took advantage of the period he was trying to inspect his Nusuk card and stole the money from him.

In another separate incident, another Nigerian pilgrim from the Jahun LGA of the same state, whose name was not mentioned, was said to have lost his dollar to another suspected taxi driver.

At the same time, a female pilgrim from the state often referred to as Hajia was said to have lost her handbag with two mobile phones and cash in it, to sustain her throughout the religious rite.

The incident reportedly happened at Miqat in Madinah, where intending pilgrims are to perform ablution, put on their Ihram and make their intention (Niyyah) for Umrah before they proceed to Makkah. Sources disclosed that Hajia only left the bag for about two minutes before discovering it was missing.

Nigerians react as countrymen lost money during the hajj

The report has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Callistus Cally Bunke Nwabuikwu urged Nigerians to be very conscious:

"Be conscious wherever you are, the person besides you might not have the kind of good heart you have."

Hassan Nakudu expressed the confidence that the stolen items will be recovered within two days:

"Wait, from now to two days, the stolen items will be recovered in sha Allah, there's no thief in the holy land, it's either the owners lost them or forgot somewhere."

2026 Hajj: Nigerians react as countrymen reportedly lose money to thieves in Saudi Arabia Photo Credit: @Chiefpressngs

Source: Facebook

Muhammad Fatihu Tijjani decried the report:

"Wallahi, we don’t like this kind of story at all. Hajj is a sacred journey, and hearing such reports is heartbreaking. May Allah protect all pilgrims and return their lost valuables with ease."

Nura Ali Dandawaki urged the victims to visit lost and found centres to recover their stolen items:

"Kindly advise the 3 persons to go to any of the lost and found centres, they will get it back insha Allah."

Taiwo Akinwande said the incident was not new:

"That's not new to the Nigerian participating in the yearly Hajji tourist exercise to Saudi Arabia, Okonlomo from Yoruba Nigeria, whose phone was stolen in front of Kabba while praising the god of Allah, which I believe is part of the Sunnah of Islam, it's normal in the holy land."

You can read more comments on Facebook here:

Shettima criticises NAHCON chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has been said to have accused the chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh-Usman, of NAHCON, of acting as a sole administrator.

Shettima, in a letter, warned the NAHCON Chairman against alleged violations of the procurement process, sidelining of the commission's members, gross misconduct, illegal appointment of aides and several others.

President Bola Tinubu had, in August 2024, announced the appointment of Professor Abdullahi Saleh-Usman as the chairman of the hajj commission. Saleh-Usman's appointment followed the sacking of the former NAHCON chairman, Jalal Arabi.

Source: Legit.ng