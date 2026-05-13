The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission have signalled another adjustment in electricity tariff

The commission said the proposed tariff adjustment will help in its desire for improved service delivery

An increase in tariffs will further bring more headaches to Nigerians grappling with the rising costs of living

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerians may face higher electricity tariffs soon, as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) indicated it is reviewing electricity tariffs across all customer bands due to increasing operational costs in the sector.

In a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, May 11, NERC assured electricity consumers that any tariff adjustment planned is for better electricity service and customer rights.

Nigerians may pay more as NERC hints at fresh electricity tariff increase Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The message reads:

"We are bringing the electricity tariff closer to you to improve your quality of life, and we assure you of continued protection of your rights every day. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, is with you to ensure access to quality, affordable electricity, and to pay for it in a painless manner. In the spirit of reducing the one-size-fits-all payment system that lacks steady measurement, even amidst occasional power outages. You deserve satisfaction and accurate information on the increase.

"There is no issue of hidden pricing or cutting off your power arbitrarily. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, N.E.R.C, is here to address all your complaints, protect your rights, and ensure you know you have power.”

Nigerians to pay more for power

The development has come as a concern among electricity consumers who are already battling increasing costs of living, inflation and a persistent epileptic power supply in the country.

Recall that in April 2024, the NERC raised the electricity tariff for Band A customers from about N68/kWh to over N225/kWh, an increase of over 240%. About 15% of electricity consumers fall under Band A and are expected to receive at least 20 hours of daily electricity supply.

Though after a slight reduction in May to N206.80/kwh, some distribution companies jacked it up again in July to about N209.50/kwh, customers said the electricity supply did not improve commensurate with the increment.

Nigerians fear higher bills as NERC considers fresh tariff adjustment Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Band B, C, D on spotlight

Nigeria employs a band-based system where electricity consumers are charged according to the average number of hours of electricity supply they receive daily.

While Bands B, C, D and E customers were exempted from the previous review and have continued to pay under existing tariffs, fresh industry discussions suggest that the regulator may widen the scope of the electricity tariff review beyond current Band A customers.

The review is expected to be carried out under the Multi-Year Tariff Order framework used by the commission to adjust electricity prices based on inflation, exchange rates, and the cost of gas.

AEDC announces 19 hours power outage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced a planned electricity outage that will last about 19 hours in several parts of Kogi State.

The company issued the notice in a public statement to customers in Lokoja town, Konton Karfe, Naval Base, Banda, Felele, Army Barracks and surrounding areas.

According to the notice, the technical team of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has scheduled a maintenance exercise at the Lokoja Transmission Station.

Source: Legit.ng