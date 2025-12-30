Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Hong, Adamawa State - Suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked three villages and killed eight people in Hong Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa State.

The deadly attack occurred on Monday night, December 29, 2025.

As reported by Daily Trust, local sources said the bodies of eight residents were recovered, while four other persons remain missing.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the terrorists targeted Zah, Kijing, and Mubang villages.

The source added that the incident has heightened insecurity in the area during the Christmas season.

“Many people believe the number of those killed may be higher than eight, but several houses were destroyed during the Monday night assault.

“Many residents were also forced to flee their homes for safety.”

The Chairman of Hong Local Government Area, Hon. Inuwa Usman Wa’aganda, who confirmed the Boko Haram attacks on the three communities, said:

“It is true. Boko Haram attacked Mubang, Zah, and Kijing villages in Hong. For now, eight corpses have been recovered from the three villages, and four persons are still missing.”

Source: Legit.ng