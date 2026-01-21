Breaking: Boko Haram Bombers Ram Into Military Convoy in Borno, Kill Soldiers
A suicide bomber rammed into a military convoy in the Timbuktu triangle in Borno State, killing five soldiers and injuring an unspecified number of troops.
Security sources confirmed to Daily Trust that two senior military officers – a major and a lieutenant – were affected in the attack.
The troops were reportedly returning from a clearance operation that successfully dislodged several insurgent camps and killed many of them when the attack reportedly occurred.
“The attack caused significant damage to military equipment used for offensive and defensive operations in the weeks-long clearance operations,” said one of the soldiers.
More details to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
