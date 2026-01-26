Breaking: Powerful Rivers King Narrowly Escapes Assassination as Details Emerge

Gunmen attacked the Bangha Kingdom monarch’s convoy in Khana LGA, injuring the king and his driver

Authorities believed the shooting was an assassination attempt and confirmed it was the second such attack on the monarch

Local government, police and advocacy groups condemned the attack and demanded justice and improved security

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - The King of the ancient Bangha Kingdom in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Majesty Suanu Baridam, has narrowly escaped death after gunmen opened fire on his vehicle on Sunday, January 25.

The first-class monarch was reportedly attacked along the Taabaa Junction–Sogho axis while returning from an engagement in Okwale community, all within Khana LGA.

Sources said the assailants attempted to stop the monarch’s vehicle, but the driver refused to halt.

The gunmen subsequently opened fire, injuring the king in the leg, while the driver also sustained gunshot wounds.

Attack believed to be assassination attempt

Although the motive for the attack could not be confirmed as of the time of filing this report, preliminary findings suggested that the gunmen intended to assassinate the traditional ruler.

This incident marks the second time King Baridam has survived an assassination attempt. He is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt, Vanguard reported.

Local council chairman condemns attack

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Mr Thomas Bariere, strongly condemned the attack on the monarch, describing it as a criminal attempt to destabilise the area.

Bariere dismissed suggestions that the attack was linked to any gang-related crisis, stating that a group of criminals had been attempting to instil fear among residents.

“Their intention is to cause intimidation and create an atmosphere that looks like there is a crisis in Khana, which could drive away businesses and investors.

“We have faced this before, we understand their antics, and we are on top of our game. All security formations in this environment have been providing credible intelligence and know the source of this scourge," he said.

Assurance of justice and improved security

The council chairman warned that the local government would no longer tolerate attacks on residents and assured that those responsible would be brought to justice, Punch reported.

“Those doing business in Khana should continue with their lawful activities. The government is on top of the situation.

“We know the source of these attacks, and in the coming days, security operatives will do their job and bring the perpetrators to book," Bariere said.

Advocacy group demands thorough investigation

Meanwhile, the Youth and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC) has called for a comprehensive investigation into the assassination attempt.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday, January 26, the group’s Executive Director, Mr Fyneface Dumnamene, described the attack as an assault not only on the monarch but on the traditional institution in Rivers state.

“This heinous and cowardly act is not only an attack on the King’s person but also an affront to the traditional institution in Rivers State and a threat to peace in Bangha Kingdom, Khana, Ogoni and the wider Niger Delta region,” the statement read.

The group urged the Rivers State Commissioner of Police to ensure a thorough investigation and called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to provide adequate security for the monarch and residents of the area.

Police confirm incident, investigation ongoing

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Rivers state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the monarch sustained gunshot injuries but was responding to treatment.

“Yes, I confirm the attack. He sustained gunshot injuries. However, he is responding to treatment, and investigation is ongoing,” the Chief Superintendent of Police said.

