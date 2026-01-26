Africa Digital Media Awards

Nigeria

Just in: Bandits Kill 2, Kidnap Over 50 Women in Katsina

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Suspected bandits attacked the Chibauna community, resulting in two deaths and over 50 women abducted
  • Local councillor, Malam Abdurasheed, urges military intervention to enhance security and secure the release of the kidnapped women
  • Abdurasheed said some kidnapped women managed to escape during the attack, returning safely to their community

Chibauna community, Katsina State - Suspected bandits have killed two persons and abducted more than 50 women in a deadly attack on Chibauna community in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The terrorists also rustled a large number of livestock, including cattle and sheep, during the deadly attack.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred late Sunday, January 25, 2026.

The attack happened barely weeks after a reported peace agreement between the state government and the terrorists.

Tension as gunmen attack police post, kill Inspector

A local councillor, Malam Abdurasheed, said the armed bandits invaded the village, shooting sporadically and creating panic among residents.

As reported by Vanguard, Abdurasheed stated this during an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Monday night, January 26, 2026.

He said the armed bandits killed two people, several others sustained gunshot injuries, and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Abdurasheed said some of the 50 kidnapped women managed to escape and later returned safely to the community.

He appealed to the military and other security agencies to urgently intensify security operations in the area.

The councilor said military intervention will prevent further attacks and secure the release of those still in captivity.

The latest attack has heightened fears among residents over the worsening security situation in parts of the state.

The residents also raised concerns over the effectiveness of the peace agreement.

Bandits attack 2 churches, kidnap over 160 worshippers

Recall that over 160 worshippers were kidnapped during an armed attack on two churches in Kaduna state.

Jubilation as troops kill 6 terrorists in Zamfara forest

The state police command confirmed that efforts are ongoing to track abductors and rescue captives after the church attack.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chairman in the north said nine worshippers escaped, leaving 163 still missing from the bandits' attack.

30 killed, many abducted in Niger market attack

Legit.ng also reported that armed men suspected to be bandits from Kainji Lake National Park stormed Kasuwan Daji market in Demo village, leaving devastation in their wake.

The attack on Saturday, January 3, 2026, claimed the lives of 30 villagers, with scores abducted and the market set ablaze.

Police confirmed the incident, saying a joint security team had visited the scene and rescue efforts were underway.

Source: Legit.ng

