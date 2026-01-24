Boko Haram has attacked Tarfa Village in Biu LGA, killing a pastor, two hunters, and other civilians

Boko Haram terrorists have killed a pastor, two hunters, and other civilians in Tarfa Village, Biu Local Government Area of Borno state.

Tarfa, a remote community bordering Hawul Local Government Area, was attacked on Wednesday afternoon.

Vigilante chairman confirms deaths

Confirming the incident, the North East Chairman and Commander of Hunters/Vigilantes, Mallam Shawulu Yohanna, said the attack occurred around 4:00 pm.

“It is unfortunate that some terrorists invaded Tarfa village of Biu local government area last Wednesday,” Yohanna said.

He revealed that “two of my members were killed, including a pastor attached to the Church of the Brethren, also known as E.Y.N in Hausa, as well as two other civilians.”

Hunters overwhelmed by terrorists

Yohanna explained that six hunters under his command engaged the attackers but were overwhelmed by their superior firepower.

“The attackers invaded the community when most people had returned from their farmlands to harvest groundnuts, beans, and other crops. The deceased pastor, who had just returned from his farm around 4:00 pm, was scared by the sound of gunshots and rushed outside his home, where the terrorists shot him dead,” he added.

Efforts to reach the Borno State Police Command spokesman, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, for confirmation or comment were unsuccessful, as calls went unanswered and text messages were not replied to.

