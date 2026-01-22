Bello Turji is in a panic mood, frequently relocating due to intensified military operations

Gusau, Zamfara State - The Nigerian military said bandit leader Bello Turji is currently in panic, confusion, and frequently relocating.

The Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, Major General Warrah Idris, said the military has intensified operations on BelloTurji and other armed group leaders in the North-West.

Idris said the terror leader is under sustained pressure from coordinated ground operations, human intelligence, and technology-driven surveillance.

He added that Turji and other notorious bandit leaders, including Gwaska, Ado Aleru, and Dogo Gide, are being actively pursued across the theatre of operations.

As reported by The Punch, Idris stated this on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, while responding to questions on a tour to the theatre in Zamfara State.

“Based on the most current intelligence received, Bello Turji and others are currently in confusion and panic because of the intensity of our current operations. They are relocating after every few hours, every few days.”

The Theatre Commander rubbished reports that Turji controls the local government area and villages.

According to Idris, the claims are propaganda by terrorists who constantly flee from military forces.

“How does a person who does not have a permanent location control an axis or a local government?

“I dare Bello Turji to come out and present a single local government that he is controlling.”

The military boss said leaders of armed groups are being tracked through all available intelligence platforms.

“All things being equal, Bello Turji will soon be history in the North-West region.”

Bello Turji: Why military has failed to capture bandit leader

Recall that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele accused some Nigerian politicians of shielding notorious terror kingpin Bello Turji from military capture.

Primate Ayodele acknowledged purported security improvements under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but warns of certain terrorist networks.

The outspoken Lagos-based cleric fumed at some Nigerian governors who are reportedly negotiating with terrorists.

Soldiers kill Turji's lieutenant

Legit.ng earlier reported that troops of the 8 Division neutralised Kachalla Kallamu, a key lieutenant of Bello Turji, during a coordinated operation in Sabon Birni.

Soldiers recovered multiple rifles and ammunition after a prolonged gunfight that forced the terrorists to retreat across a stream.

Communities in Tarah, Karawa and Gatawa celebrated the military’s success and called for continued operations to keep the area secure.

