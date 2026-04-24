An art student got very emotional and burst into tears after checking her 2026 UTME result and seeing her total JAMB score

The screenshot she posted on her social media page shows the total score she got in all the subjects she took in the JAMB exam

The young lady also mentioned that she sat for JAMB last year and the year before, but was denied admission by a popular university

Just days after she took part in the 2026 UTME examination, an art student who scored 32 in Government burst into tears.

The individual shared an emotional story of how she had written different exams in the past, as well as her post-UTME experience at a university, which she passed but was not offered admission.

Lady who wrote JAMB multiple times weeps after 2026 UTME result. Photo Source: Tiktok/vibewithseyi001

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Lady shares her JAMB result

She spoke about writing the JAMB exam in 2025 and getting a total score of 190, but despite this, she was not offered admission into the school of her choice.

@vibewithseyi001 mentioned in the description of the post she shared that she is fed up and feels very bad about herself as a result of what she scored in the 2026 JAMB examination.

She wrote:

"First time writing JAMB, I scored 160. I was very happy . Then GCE cancelled our result, I cried and said I would not give up. That was 2024. I went to Ibadan to sit for WAEC because the first result was not good, so I collected another form for JAMB and prepared for the exam. I cried a lot and said I did not want to write this exam again. I know I was just joking; we did the first exam."

"I heard that they cancelled the exam. I said no, they sent a message that I needed to do JAMB again. I cried to God. I did not give up. My score was 190 last year in JAMB. My first choice was OOU, so I went for their screening and I did some exams which I passed, but the school did not give me admission."

"I cried a lot. I even changed to another institution. I collected all my savings. I cannot remember the name of the university again, but I know it is in Osun State. They did not give me admission. I was so sad with all my efforts, so I let go."

Art student breaks down in tears after checking 2026 UTME result. Photo Source: Tiktok/vibewithseyi001

Source: TikTok

@vibewithseyi001 spoke about the score she got in the 2026 JAMB examination and how it made her feel.

She continued:

"This is another year, 2026. See my score. I feel so ashamed of myself. I don't think I can continue writing this JAMB. I am fed up."

Reactions as lady posts her JAMB score

~Dijah's Stitches noted:

"i failed too. I got 184."

Alhamdulillah wrote:

"Sha with all my sleepless night. it been 8 years I left secondary school and guess what I failed."

Morire ati morayo said:

"You and my lil sis na same thing she got 160 last year I refused to sponsor her education cus I want to go to university she did it last week and got 136 she and my mum don cry taya. anyways if there is any poly accepting the mark please let me knw."

Zyphira-hq noted:

"Don’t give up you can do better but while staying at home just start making money."

Ennizy enny wrote:

"Go to poly nah like kwara poly now still accept score from 120."

TOB KIDO added:

"No need to worry. Join us in National open university of Nigeria (noun)"

Iyanda noted:

"They come coed check my page I’m finalist now don’t stay until university NCE is also qualification. That’s my little advice for you as a stranger."

RAYO said:

"I don’t know why some of you don’t want to go poly,u for don Dey I.t by now same thing happen to me too preparing for my HND dis year inshallah,I wish."

Baby Dara noted:

"Na only gate way poly day collect 120 , the rest poly is 150."

TÆ KÆY COLLECTION said:

"U can go to polytechnic nd cross after ur ND to university to 200 level 🥹 just make sure ur ND result is very good so u wount start from 100 level in university."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy who sat for the JAMB exam scored 95 in Physics, 98 in Biology, and 98 in Chemistry in the 2026 UTME.

He shared his result with his teacher in a WhatsApp chat and thanked him for helping him prepare for the exam. The boy also said he was so happy and shocked that he fell to the ground after seeing his result.

JAMB result: Art student scores 98 in CRS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an art student has attracted attention after sharing his 2026 UTME result online. He scored 98 in CRS and 98 in Government.

He posted a screenshot of his result showing all the subjects he wrote, and many people reacted in the comment section to praise his performance.

Source: Legit.ng