Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer and her husband, Olakunle Churchill, have unfollowed each other on Instagram, causing massive reactions on social media just two months after she openly praised his absolute dedication

This unexpected social media drama occurred days after Churchill's ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, sparked massive reunion speculations by sharing beautiful family pictures and church moments with him and his first daughter

Fans are heavily divided over the situation, as some concerned internet users expressed deep pity for Rosy Meure while others enthusiastically prayed for a permanent reconciliation between Churchill and Tonto Dikeh

Businessman Olakunle Churchill and his wife, Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer, unfollowed each other on Instagram as of April 24, 2026, causing a massive stir online.

This social media rift came amid growing speculations that Olakunle Churchill might be returning to his ex-wife, Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh.

Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer unfollow each other on Instagram days after Tonto Dikeh shared family photos sparking reunion rumours online. Photo: olakunlechurchill/rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

The rumours started when Tonto Dikeh posted a family portrait taken during King Andre’s birthday months ago, where the estranged couple stood beside each other with their hands on their son.

The rumour was further fuelled when Tonto shared a video of herself having a farewell dinner with Churchill, their son King Andre, and Churchill's first daughter, who was heading back to school.

Shortly after, she uploaded photographs showing herself, her stepdaughter, and King Andre attending church together, while expressing strong faith in divine involvement and assured success.

Sharing the pictures back then, Tonto Dikeh wrote:

"When God is involved, failure is not an option. With Him, victory is assured every time. My prayer. “Lord, open my eyes, help me BELIEVE I AM WHAT YOU SEE," she wrote."

Meanwhile, unfollowing each other on Instagram surprised many because the pair, who got married in 2021 and have two children, made this unexpected move two months after Rosy Meurer declared her willingness to go to extreme lengths to protect her husband.

In February, Rosy Meurer said that she would willingly take a bullet for her husband because he consistently stood by her, remained faithful, and proved himself a dependable father without letting disagreements escalate.

See proof that Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer unfollowed each other on Instagram below:

Nigerians react to the drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@the_poshlady:

"The disrespect to Rosy was too much. Even though she was accused of snatching, the time Tonto was unleashing her madness and calling him all sorts and discrediting him all over social media, Rosy stood by him"

@_stonedaddy:

"Churchill, na only church fit heal you."

@chikadibia_light_:

"He actually used Rosy, Took advantage of her Naiveness. Is well"

@rejoicedean:

"Why are people mocking her? This was a woman that stood with churchill when the world was mocking him"

@priscawalls:

"Stealing no good. E go soon fly back to d original owner😢. D original definition of she who laughs last laughs best"

@fashion_magicblog:

"If Tonto and this man should come back trust me the marriage will work...."

@arashowpartiessandeventss:

"It might take long but it will definitely happen"

Olakunle Churchill's wife Rosy Meurer unfollows him on Instagram weeks after declaring she would take a bullet for him. Photo: olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh shares prayer request with family photo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh set social media abuzz with a post about her prayer request to God.

The mother of one shared her family portrait online alongside several prayer requests, with the estranged couple placing their hands on their son King Andre during his birthday celebration held a few months ago.

Fans reacted excitedly to the post, with some asking whether Churchill had proposed again based on the nature of her prayer points, while others expressed joy and prayed that she would reunite fully with her estranged husband.

Source: Legit.ng