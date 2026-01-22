Nigerian military credits U.S. intelligence for weakening Boko Haram's capabilities

Major General Abubakar reports operational successes following strategic partnership with the U.S.

Fifty-four Boko Haram leaders neutralized, impacting terrorist command structure significantly

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Maiduguri, Borno State - Nigerian military said the United States intelligence support has helped the nation weaken Boko Haram terrorists.

The U.S. has shared significant intelligence that is helping troops to neutralise more terrorists.

The Nigerian troops are leveraging the recent partnership with the United States to strengthen operations against terrorist groups.

As reported by The Nation, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalami Abubakar, stated this in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Abubakar said the military is working with credible and invaluable intelligence to bring the battle favourable conclusion.

He said they had received marching orders to carry out intensive kinetic operations.

“We get high-level intelligence, which has actually added impetus to the conduct of our operations. I am sure in the media space, you read that 40 terrorists have been taken out. This is because a lot of airstrikes and ground operations are going on in the hinterland, in the Sambisa Forest, and the entire Timbuktu Triangle.”

The threatre commander noted that the military had neutralised 54 key Boko Haram leaders, including Abu Fatima, who had a ₦100 million bounty on his head.

“We are seriously involved in what we call terrorist leaders’ dec@pitation operations.

“What this means is that we try to attack the command and control system of the adversary. We try to take out the key leaders. This will further weaken the decision-making circle of the terrorists over time because once the leadership is affected, the whole structure is almost gone. That is why intelligence is very important.”

Jubilation as NAF airstrikes kill over 40 terrorists

Recall that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed over 40 terrorists in coordinated airstrikes in Borno State.

The NAF airstrikes supported by actionable intelligence disrupted planned attacks by terrorists on January 15 and 16, 2026.

The NAF operations targeted terrorist regrouping attempts, successfully neutralizing fleeing militants in the Tumbuns area of Borno State.

US delivers military supplies to Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that the United States forces delivered critical military supplies to Nigeria in Abuja to bolster ongoing operations.

The delivery of the military equipment underscored the improving US-Nigeria security partnership after US President Trump had denigrated Nigeria.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) shared more details about the military supplies to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng