APC gubernatorial candidate Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji donated N1m to LAUTECH's best graduating student, Oladepo Caleb Olugbenga

Oladepo achieved a remarkable CGPA of 4.89 in Electronic and Electrical Engineering at LAUTECH's 18th convocation

Oyebamiji said the donation highlights the positive impact of the NELFUND initiative on Nigerian youth's educational achievements and support

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, has donated N1m to the overall best graduating student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Oladepo Caleb Olugbenga.

Legit.ng reports that Oladepo graduated from the department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering with a CGPA of 4.89 out of 5.0 to lead the pack at the 18th convocation ceremonies of the university in Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

The LAUTECH best graduating student is an indigene of Ijimoba in Ejigbo local government area of Osun State.

The Chairman of the Media Committee of Ambo Campaign Organisation, Mr Remi Omowaiye, said the donation was to appreciate Oladepo for his outstanding dedication.

As reported by The Punch, Omowaiye stated this while announcing the donation in Osogbo on Friday, April 24, 2026.

He explained that the APC Osun governorship candidate was elated with the report of Oladepo’s academic achievement.

Omowaiye further stated that by “coming out to state how NELFUND assisted him to push through his studies, Oladepo has shown that Nigerian youths are capable of breaking any barriers with the necessary assistance.”

“On behalf of the campaign organisation, we are making a donation of N1m to Oladepo. We are also assuring youths in the state of our resolve to always provide the needed assistance for them to excel.

“We also commend Oladepo for coming out to state how the availability of NELFUND assisted him in financing his studies. That alone is a validation of the tremendous impact the initiative introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu is having on Nigeria’s educational system.”

LAUTECH’s best graduating student set to meet Tinubu

Recall that LAUTECH’s best graduating student, Olugbenga Oladepo, was scheduled to meet President Tinubu after national recognition.

The meeting follows his praise of NELFUND, which has prompted varied reactions across public and online spaces.

NELFUND’s official confirmed his invitation alongside university leadership ahead of the presidential engagement visit.

LAUTECH’s best graduating student reacts to online backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that LAUTECH’s best graduating student responded to criticism over his public appreciation of NELFUND.

Oladepo explained that his academic journey was shaped by deep financial hardship, including growing up in a rural Osun State village.

The graduate recounted how scholarships, peer support, and institutional assistance played key roles in helping him complete his engineering degree.

Source: Legit.ng