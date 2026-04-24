Tinubu Told to Sack Influential Ally Wike as FCT Minister
- Prominent Nigerian social commentator, Ada Magaji Osekema, has casually called for Nyesom Wike's removal as FCT Minister
- Osekema suggested that Wike be assigned multiple ministerial roles, similar to Babatunde Fashola’s “super-ministry” tenure from 2015 to 2019, when he served as Minister of Power, Works and Housing
- The proposal reflected ongoing political conversations in Africa's largest democracy's governance landscape
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Ada Magaji Osekema, co-founder of the Nigerian Humanist Organisation, has lightheartedly called for the removal of Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, April 24, Osekema urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to instead assign Wike multiple, overlapping ministerial responsibilities.
Osekema wants Wike's removal as FCT minister
The social commentator said in a post on X:
“I want President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to sack Nyesom Wike as FCT Minister and immediately make him double as the Minister of Power/NEPA, Minister of Works Transport and Infrastructure.
“I just want to see something.”
Legit.ng reports that Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), openly supported President Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections, and later accepted appointment as minister of the FCT.
Wike reaffirms support for Tinubu
In late March, Wike restated his support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.
He denied endorsing any aspirant for the 2027 Rivers State governorship election.
The FCT minister maintained that the only endorsement he currently recognises is for the president.
Wike stated that the decision to endorse any candidate remained within the purview of party elders.
Per The Nation, the FCT minister said this while addressing a joint gathering of the ruling APC and the PDP stakeholders from Rivers State at his official residence in Life Camp, Abuja.
He cautioned against what he called the “rush” for endorsements and the internal divisions caused by personal ambitions.
Despite his loyalty to the APC-led administration and his open pledge to support President Tinubu in 2027, he dismissed claims that crisis-hit PDP might not remain relevant ahead of the next election cycle.
The Punch quoted Wike as saying during a media parley:
“I have no doubt that we have a lot of work to do. But what is important is that the PDP will be on the ballot in 2027 as against pundits who have written off that the PDP will not be there and we are going to make a great impact in certain areas."
Read more on Nyesom Wike:
- Wike speaks on Goodluck Jonathan's 2027 presidential ambition, washes hands off PDP chairmanship saga
- Wike reacts to alleged rift with Tinubu over new INEC chairman nomination
- Nyesom Wike vs Sim Fubara: Influential Rivers stakeholder sends strong message to Tinubu
'Wike getting close to fighting Tinubu'
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian journalism professor and public affairs analyst, Professor Farooq Kperogi, warned that Wike may be overplaying his hand.
In his column, Prof. Kperogi stated that Wike risks being sidelined by the APC-led administration and could fall out with the Nigerian leader. He cautioned that the FCT minister may face a stunning political setback.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.