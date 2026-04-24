Prominent Nigerian social commentator, Ada Magaji Osekema, has casually called for Nyesom Wike's removal as FCT Minister

Osekema suggested that Wike be assigned multiple ministerial roles, similar to Babatunde Fashola’s “super-ministry” tenure from 2015 to 2019, when he served as Minister of Power, Works and Housing

The proposal reflected ongoing political conversations in Africa's largest democracy's governance landscape

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ada Magaji Osekema, co-founder of the Nigerian Humanist Organisation, has lightheartedly called for the removal of Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, April 24, Osekema urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to instead assign Wike multiple, overlapping ministerial responsibilities.

Ada Magaji Osekema lightheartedly asks President Bola Tinubu to disengage Nyesom Wike as the FCT Minister. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Osekema wants Wike's removal as FCT minister

The social commentator said in a post on X:

“I want President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to sack Nyesom Wike as FCT Minister and immediately make him double as the Minister of Power/NEPA, Minister of Works Transport and Infrastructure.

“I just want to see something.”

Legit.ng reports that Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), openly supported President Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections, and later accepted appointment as minister of the FCT.

Wike reaffirms support for Tinubu

In late March, Wike restated his support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

He denied endorsing any aspirant for the 2027 Rivers State governorship election.

The FCT minister maintained that the only endorsement he currently recognises is for the president.

Wike stated that the decision to endorse any candidate remained within the purview of party elders.

Nyesom Wike expresses renewed support for President Bola Tinubu amid political discussions. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Per The Nation, the FCT minister said this while addressing a joint gathering of the ruling APC and the PDP stakeholders from Rivers State at his official residence in Life Camp, Abuja.

He cautioned against what he called the “rush” for endorsements and the internal divisions caused by personal ambitions.

Despite his loyalty to the APC-led administration and his open pledge to support President Tinubu in 2027, he dismissed claims that crisis-hit PDP might not remain relevant ahead of the next election cycle.

The Punch quoted Wike as saying during a media parley:

“I have no doubt that we have a lot of work to do. But what is important is that the PDP will be on the ballot in 2027 as against pundits who have written off that the PDP will not be there and we are going to make a great impact in certain areas."

Read more on Nyesom Wike:

'Wike getting close to fighting Tinubu'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian journalism professor and public affairs analyst, Professor Farooq Kperogi, warned that Wike may be overplaying his hand.

In his column, Prof. Kperogi stated that Wike risks being sidelined by the APC-led administration and could fall out with the Nigerian leader. He cautioned that the FCT minister may face a stunning political setback.

Source: Legit.ng