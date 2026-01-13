Bandits attacked Damala village in Borgu, Niger state, killing four residents, abducting others and burning several shops

The attack comes days after a deadly raid on Kasuwan Daji Market in the same LGA, where over 42 people were killed

The police confirmed the attack, adding that security operations have been intensified in the communities

Borgu, Niger state - The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the killing of four people and the destruction of shops following a fresh attack by bandits on Damala village in Woko District of Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday, throwing the community into panic as residents fled in different directions to escape the gunmen.

Bandits launched an attack in Niger state, killing four residents, abducting others, rustling cattle and burning several shops.

A community source told The PUNCH that an undisclosed number of villagers were also abducted during the raid.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, said the attackers invaded the village, killed four residents and rustled some cattle.

“The bandits attacked Damala village in Woko District of Borgu LGA, rustled an unspecified number of cattle, and killed four residents during the attack.

“The gunmen also set several shops in the community ablaze before fleeing the scene.

Abiodun said security operatives swiftly responded to the incident and had since visited the affected community.

“Security agencies promptly responded to the incident and have since visited the affected area.

“Clearance operations are currently ongoing, while security monitoring has been intensified to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of residents,” Abiodun stated.

He assured the public that efforts were being sustained to apprehend the perpetrators and restore normalcy in the area.

Bandits attacked the community earlier

The latest attack comes barely days after a deadly assault on Kasuwan Daji Market in Demo village, also in Borgu Local Government Area, where bandits reportedly killed no fewer than 42 people and abducted several others.

Borgu and neighbouring Agwara local government areas have witnessed a surge in bandit attacks in recent times. In another major incident, terrorists abducted 315 pupils, students and teachers of St Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Paipiri community, Agwara LGA.

The victims were later released after spending about one month in captivity following the intervention of the Federal Government, but residents say fear remains widespread as attacks continue across the region.

