A civil society group has urged the AGF to review the criminal case against lawyer Victor Giwa and two others

The group said allegations of misuse of process raise concerns over civil vs criminal dispute boundaries in Nigeria’s justice system

It added that the Court issued an arrest warrant amidst claims that eviction was judicially authorised, complicating the prosecution's narrative

Abuja, FCT - A civil society group, the Africa Centre for Good Governance and Corruption Free Communities, has called on the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Prince Lateef Fagbemi, and senior officials at the Ministry of Justice to review an ongoing criminal case involving lawyer Victor Giwa and two others.

The group, in a statement sent to Legit.ng, said the matter, which is before a Federal Capital Territory High Court, originated as a civil dispute before it was later converted into a criminal charge by the state.

A man walks past the Federal High Court premises in Abuja, on April 22, 2026. Photo credit: Light Oriye Tamunotonye/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Victor Giwa: Call for fresh review

Speaking in Abuja, the group’s convener, Temitope Olubunmi Joseph, urged authorities to revisit the case, insisting that a fresh examination could help clarify what he described as unresolved questions around how the prosecution was initiated.

He said the current leadership at the Ministry of Justice had an opportunity to reassess the file with what he called “a critical and independent eye”.

“We are calling on the Attorney-General and the Director of Public Prosecutions to take another look at this matter and ensure a fresh investigation where necessary,” Joseph said.

Allegations of misuse of process

The group alleged that the case was originally rooted in a civil property dispute involving a property in Maitama, Abuja, but was later escalated into criminal proceedings.

It further suggested that earlier prosecutorial decisions under a previous administration at the Ministry of Justice contributed to what it described as an “overreach”, though these claims were not independently verified.

The civil society organisation also described the situation as one that raises broader concerns about the boundaries between civil disputes and criminal prosecution in Nigeria’s justice system.

Court proceedings and charges

It was gathered that court documents show that Justice Samira Bature of the FCT High Court in Maitama issued a warrant for the arrest of Giwa and a police officer, Edith Erhunmuuse, ahead of their arraignment.

They are standing trial alongside another defendant, Cecil Osakwe, on a nine-count charge filed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation under case number FCT/HC/CR/222/2023.

Prosecutors allege that the defendants were involved in criminal conduct relating to a forced eviction and property damage valued at about N300 million.

All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

Dispute over eviction order

The civil society group, however, argued that the eviction at the centre of the dispute was carried out based on a court order issued by the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

According to Joseph, the enforcement action could not have taken place without judicial authorisation, a claim that underscores the group’s call for a closer review of the circumstances surrounding the prosecution.

Source: Legit.ng