FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arraigned eleven suspects linked to the murder of Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu, and Mr. Barnabas Danlami, a security guard in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that Maduagwu was killed during a robbery incident at Unique Apartments, Katampe Extension, Mabushi, Abuja, on 29th September 2025.

The command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said the suspects were arraigned on a nine-count charge, including criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and murder, on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

Adeh disclosed that the matter has been adjourned to February 2026 for further proceedings.

This was contained in a statement shared via the FCT police X handle @FCT_PoliceNG.

Suspects arraigned over Sommie’s death

1. Shamsu Hassan

2. ⁠Sani Sirajo

3. ⁠Hassan Isah

4. ⁠Abubakar Alkamu

5. ⁠Abdulsalam Saleh

6. ⁠Suleiman Badamasi

7. ⁠Zaharadeen Mohammed

8. ⁠Musa Umar (aka “Small”)

9. ⁠Mashkur Jamil

10. ⁠Suleiman Sani

11. ⁠ Abubakar Usman.

The Police urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons or packages.

