A 20-year-old Rufus Giwa Polytechnic student has been found dead in his rented apartment in Ondo state

Neighbours discovered the body after a strong odour, which prompted forced entry into the apartment of the student

Police have described the incident as a suspected suïcide, as investigations have continued into the circumstances

A 20-year-old student of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo state, has been found dead in his rented apartment in the Emure-Ile area of the state.

Foul smell leads neighbours to tragic discovery of poly student in Ondo community. Photo: Persecondng

Source: Twitter

The student, identified as Audi Emmanuel, who studied Computer Engineering, was discovered after neighbours raised concern over a strong, unpleasant smell coming from his room.

They reportedly broke into the apartment when repeated attempts to reach him failed, only to find his lifeless body hanging inside.

As disclosed by Premium Times, one resident explained that the smell had become so disturbing that people in the area decided to force the door open, where they made the tragic discovery.

The incident has since been reported to the police.

Spokesperson of the state Police Command, Abayomi Jimoh, who confirmed the incident, said officers moved quickly to the scene after receiving the report. He noted that the body had been evacuated and deposited in a morgue for preservation and autopsy.

According to him,

“The Ondo State Police Command confirms the report of a suspected suïcide incident…"

"Preliminary observations suggest a case of suïcide; however, a thorough investigation is ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The police also expressed sympathy with the family of the deceased, while encouraging the public to seek help and speak out during moments of emotional distress.

OAU medical student dies before final exam

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a 400-level medical student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Adewole Emmanuel, collapsed and died on April 22 while waiting to sit for his final examination.

Police begin investigation after 20-year-old student is found dead in Ondo rented apartment

Source: Original

The Ife University Medical Students Association confirmed the incident, describing it as deeply painful. The student was remembered as a bright, promising colleague whose sudden death shocked classmates and faculty members.

An anonymous source said Emmanuel showed no prior illness, suddenly collapsed during exam preparations and could not be revived. The association urged the public to avoid speculation and respect the family’s privacy.

OAU shuts campus after student protests

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obafemi Awolowo University directed students to vacate campus for a three-week mid-semester break after protests over transportation and welfare issues disrupted activities.

The demonstrations led to blocked roads, restricted movement, and safety concerns within and around the campus. University authorities said attempts to restore order failed, which prompted the Senate to approve the temporary closure.

Students had demanded urgent solutions to transport delays, accommodation problems, and e-portal issues. Management said the break would allow dialogue with stakeholders while efforts are made to address the concerns.

OAU explains cancellation of Obi Lecture

In another development, Legit.ng disclosed that Obafemi Awolowo University declined approval for the proposed venue of Peter Obi’s lecture due to short notice from the event organisers.

The university said organisers failed to provide adequate details until a day before the event, making it difficult to complete necessary security and logistical arrangements for a high-profile guest.

Source: Legit.ng