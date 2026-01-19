Kano's Bature Abdulaziz Dies: Tinubu Releases Grief-stricken Statement
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned influential businessman Bature Abdulaziz, highlighting his significant impact on Nigerian commerce
- Abdulaziz's advocacy for national unity was acknowledged by President Tinubu during a heartfelt condolence statement
- Kano State community grieves the loss of their prominent leader and Harmonised Traders Association's national president
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Monday morning, January 19, expressed grief over the death of renowned businessman and leader of the business community in Kano, Bature Abdulaziz, who died on Saturday, January 17.
According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the presidential spokesperson, Tinubu described Abdulaziz's death as a loss felt beyond the Kano business community but across many parts of Nigeria in view of the deceased's influence on commerce.
Confirming his death, one of his sons, Ismail Abdulaziz, said the business tycoon passed away after a brief illness.
Leadership quoted Ismail as saying:
“My father, Alhaji Bature Abdulaziz, passed away after a short illness.
"We are deeply saddened by his loss, but thankful for the impact he made on his community."
Kano: Tinubu mourns Bature Abdulaziz
Tinubu extended condolences to the Kano State business community, the grieving people, and the state government over their loss.
Legit.ng reports that the late Bature Abdulaziz was the national president of the Harmonised Traders Association of Nigeria, among other commerce-related unions. At the time of his passing, he was aged 76.
The president also acknowledged the support he received from Abdulaziz during the campaigns for the 2023 election and his "persistent advocacy for national unity and patriotism through the Patriotic Elders Network for Peace (PENP), which he founded."
The presidency's statement can be read below:
Bature AbdulAziz's funeral held
The funeral prayer of the late business mogul took place on Sunday, January 18, at his residence in Yankaba Quarters at 10 a.m.
Family members say AbdulAziz, born in 1950 in Adakawa Quarters, Dala Local Government Area of Kano, leaves behind a lasting legacy. His passing has cast a sombre mood across several communities in the prominent north-west state.
Hoodlums kill Kano governor's aide
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a senior special reporter to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the ministry of history and culture, Sadiq Gentle, died from injuries sustained during a violent attack by suspected hoodlums.
Gentle passed away at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, days after the gruesome machete attack in Kano State.
Governor Yusuf directed security agencies to swing into action and fish out the perpetrators.
Source: Legit.ng
