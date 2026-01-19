President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned influential businessman Bature Abdulaziz, highlighting his significant impact on Nigerian commerce

Abdulaziz's advocacy for national unity was acknowledged by President Tinubu during a heartfelt condolence statement

Kano State community grieves the loss of their prominent leader and Harmonised Traders Association's national president

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Monday morning, January 19, expressed grief over the death of renowned businessman and leader of the business community in Kano, Bature Abdulaziz, who died on Saturday, January 17.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the presidential spokesperson, Tinubu described Abdulaziz's death as a loss felt beyond the Kano business community but across many parts of Nigeria in view of the deceased's influence on commerce.

Confirming his death, one of his sons, Ismail Abdulaziz, said the business tycoon passed away after a brief illness.

Leadership quoted Ismail as saying:

“My father, Alhaji Bature Abdulaziz, passed away after a short illness.

"We are deeply saddened by his loss, but thankful for the impact he made on his community."

Kano: Tinubu mourns Bature Abdulaziz

Tinubu extended condolences to the Kano State business community, the grieving people, and the state government over their loss.

Legit.ng reports that the late Bature Abdulaziz was the national president of the Harmonised Traders Association of Nigeria, among other commerce-related unions. At the time of his passing, he was aged 76.

The president also acknowledged the support he received from Abdulaziz during the campaigns for the 2023 election and his "persistent advocacy for national unity and patriotism through the Patriotic Elders Network for Peace (PENP), which he founded."

The presidency's statement can be read below:

Bature AbdulAziz's funeral held

The funeral prayer of the late business mogul took place on Sunday, January 18, at his residence in Yankaba Quarters at 10 a.m.

Family members say AbdulAziz, born in 1950 in Adakawa Quarters, Dala Local Government Area of Kano, leaves behind a lasting legacy. His passing has cast a sombre mood across several communities in the prominent north-west state.

