A female neighbour of the late ARISE TV anchor, who saw her lying on the ground after a robbery attack, shared how she quickly reacted

Her eyewitness account of what happened caught people’s attention on social media, sparking mixed reactions

Somtochukwu, also known as Sommie, died after an armed robbery attack at her residence in Abuja

A Nigerian lady living in the same building as the late Arise TV anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, shared what she did after seeing her on the ground.

Somtochukwu, also known as Sommie, died at the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, after a tragic armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

A Nigerian lady shares how she helped Sommie when she saw her lying in pool of blood. Photo: @sommie_xo

Source: UGC

The death of the 29-year-old reporter threw Nigerians into mourning, as Arise TV management announced that the police were investigating the case.

Eyewitness shares what she did to Sommie

In an earlier post by @lifegivingsun on X, she stated that she had met Sommie lying on the ground, faced down, with no pants on.

She said:

“They robbed a whole 18 apartment in less than 15-mins. We all don't have a conclusive reason on how she died because we found her laying flat in her blood, with no pants on.”

Responding to an X user who queried her over her last sentence, @lifegivingsun said:

“If you're uncomfortable i mentioned she had no pants—did you pause to think it might point to an attempted rrape which triggered her to flight mode?

“The first thing i did was ask for a wrapper to cover her. that’s what mattered, not your irrelevant concern & fixation on modesty.”

She added in the tweet:

“Instead of facing the violence we survived, some of you fixate on your projected shame. we don’t even know if she fell in fear or was forced. respect her memory by confronting the brutality, not policing eyewitness words.”

The lady had earlier opened up about what the thieves stole after attacking the 16 flats in the building complex, which led to the death of two people: Sommie and the armed security officer.

She mentioned the weapons that were found with the armed robbers who broke down the door and entered her room at 3am on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Female neighbour of the late ARISE TV anchor, who found her lying on the ground after a robbery attack, shares her side of the story. Photo: @sommie_xo

Source: Twitter

Family friend shares account of Somtochukwu's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family friend of the late ARISE TV anchor shared new details of what allegedly caused her death after the armed robbery attack

The man also narrated how long her parents waited before giving birth to Somtochukwu Maduagwu.

In a related story, sad details about how the armed security officer at the late Arise TV anchor’s residence was killed during the robbery attack emerged.

A man living close to the reporter opened up about how the armed robbers shot the security officer, and he died on his way to the hospital.

He mentioned the family members that the security officer left, and what happened at the hospital

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng