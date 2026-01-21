A lawyer grabbed attention on social media as he shared an update on what the suspects said in court during the trial

He mentioned that all the suspects connected to the death of Arise TV news anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu took the same stance

After revealing what they said, he shared the new date when the trial is expected to continue in court

A lawyer has shared an update about what the suspects involved in the death of Arise TV news anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, said in court during their arraignment.

The lawyer took to social media to make the statement months after the death of the individual.

Lawyer shares what suspects said in court

Legit.bg had, in a report published in September 2025, confirmed the death of the news anchor.

While the circumstances that led to her death continue to generate debate, a lawyer posted on his page what the suspects, who were arrested in connection with the robbery at an Abuja residence and the death of the news anchor, said in court.

Somtochukwu Maduagwu @NajeebAdamu1 said on his page:

"The suspects that killed Somtochukwu Maduagwu are currently arraigned on amended charges filed on 10th January before the FCT High Court."

"Aside from the killing of the Arise News Anchor, they are charged with armed robbery involving other residents at the estate where Somtochukwu was killed."

"All of them pleaded not guilty."

After mentioning what the suspects did in court, he shared the new date for the continuance of the case.

He added:

"Matter is adjourned to 9, 10 and 12 February, 2026 for definite hearing. Defendants to be remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility."

"From my end, I am happy that the court has slated three days straight for the hearing. This shows the resolve of the court and counsel to prosecute the matter swiftly and diligently."

Reactions as lawyer gives update

@zyainy stated:

"I wish justice will be served and the culprit will face the full wrath of their crime."

@Rakzy112 shared:

"I'm trying to understand something, there's video evidence of you entering the said house with arms which matches the same period of the death but you not guilty, omo hmmm."

@Adetola_007 added:

"It will be nice If this can be done all round the cases in Nigeria. Imagine people spending 2 years in jail without trial. It's embarrassing, in some cases, it takes up to 10 years, it is ridiculous. We should have more court rooms and more judges."

@NAbraham15241 stressed:

"If only our judiciary will this fast in discharging justice, crime and corruption will reduce in Nigeria."

@Missymkay1 noted:

"They are the same guys who robbed my friend’s house. I’m glad they have been caught."

@ObiThejust said:

"What's the essence of court judgment when the victim is dead ? Till date one wants to reveal the identity of the culprits ..... But the victims identity is on the news."

