A neighbour of late Arise TV reporter, Sommie Maduagwu, has called for donations on behalf of the security guard killed during the robbery

He mentioned the plan for the money as he asked people to support the security guard's family following his sudden demise

Sommie Maduagwu and the security guard both died after a robbery attack at their Abuja residence

Sani Yusuf, a neighbour of the late Arise TV anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, has announced a fundraiser for the security guard killed during the viral robbery attack.

Somtochukwu, also known as Sommie, died at the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, after a tragic armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

The armed security guard at the residence, identified as Barnabas, was the secone person who died from the robbery attack.

Sommie’s neighbour raises funds for late security guard

On his X page, @saniyusuf, announced that a fundraiser was ongoing for Barnabas, who left a wife and child behind.

Sani stated that people who would love to contribute to the family should message him privately for the details.

Announcing the plans for the money, Sani said the collated funds would go directly to Barnabas’ widow.

The X post read:

“We are doing a fundraiser for Barnabas. If you would like to chip in, please privately message me for details. The funds collected will go directly to his wife.”

See the post below:

How security guard died after robbery attack

Sani, who said he was the first victim to be attacked during the robbery, had earlier shared details about how Barnabas died after the robbery attack.

He stated that the armed security officer at the residence tried to ward off the robbers’ attack but was shot in the process.

Sani added:

“I personally drove him to the hospital to get treated. I watched him pass on right in front of me hours later as he lost too much blood. He leaves behind a small family with one child.”

Sommie Maduagwu: Police arrest 12 robbery suspects

Days after the robbery, security agents announced that they had arrested 12 suspected robbers over alleged involvement in the death of journalist Sommie Maduagwu and a guard.

Police said shortly after the incident, four of the suspects were arrested through the tracking of the phones stolen from the building.

The police stated that one of the suspects confessed to having shot the security guard when he attempted to prevent them from gaining access to the building.

Sommie Maduagwu's brother break silence on her death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the younger brother of the late ARISE TV anchor, Sommie Maduagwu, has broken his silence after her painful death.

He shared what her dreams and what she wanted to become, as he mourned her in an emotional post he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

What he said about his late sister caught people’s attention following the news of her sudden death after a robbery attack in her Abuja residence.

