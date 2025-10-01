Emotional photos of the parents of the late Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu Sommie Maduagwu, have surfaced on social media

The photos of the heartbroken parents were captured during ARISE News Management's condolence visit to the family in Port Harcourt, Rivers state

Legit.ng reported that Sommie died following an armed robbery attack at her residence in Katampe, Abuja, on Monday, September 29, 2025

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - ARISE News Management paid a condolence visit to the family of late Somtochukwu Sommie Maduagwu at their residence in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Legit.ng recalls that Sommie was killed during an armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Nigerians react to the emotional photos of Sommie Maduagwu's parents.

The Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Bayo Awosemo, Director of News Sumner Sambo, and Director of Corporate Services, Christopher Isiguzo, led the condolence visit on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The emotional photos of Sommie’s parents have emerged during the ARISE News condolence visit.

In a post shared via ARISE News X handle on Tuesday, September 30.@ARISEtv

“On behalf of the Chairman, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, ARISE News Management led by Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Bayo Awosemo, Director of News Sumner Sambo, and Director of Corporate Services, Christopher Isiguzo, visits the family of the Late Somtochukwu Sommie Maduagwu at their residence in Port Harcourt earlier today.”

Reactions to photos of Sommie Maduagwu’s parents

@tosin_olaluwoye

Getting grieving parents/family members to stand for photo ONE DAY after they lost their 29 year old daughter is a very terrible idea. Showing their faces on Twitter is sickening.

Did you go there to mourn or to do a photo op?

@ezenekwechined1

Take down the pictures of her grieving parents for God's sake, they just lost their wonderful daughter 🤦🤦

@joe_sttimothy

It's not a funeral, it's not a service of song, it's not a remembrance, it's not a candle service, why do we need to see their faces less than a day after they lost their child of 29? Can't they just grieve in private? Be given time to process the loss? Too many anyhowness, mehn

@Sireadell

Was there any need to take pictures? I mean I like Arise news and this is so inappropriate

@sharbillionaire

Please take her grieving parents photos down. You could have made the post without their photos.

Outrage over the emotional photos of Sommie Maduagwu's parents.

