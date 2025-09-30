Nigerians have been reacting to the last tweet of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, an Arise TV anchor who lost her life

Following news of her unfortunate demise, Nigerians rushed to her X handle to express pain and pay tribute under her last tweet

It was gathered that the late TV anchor lost her life after her home reportedly got invaded by over ten armed robbers

Somtochukwu Maduagwu, a seasoned journalist with Arise TV, lost her life in an incident at her residence in Abuja.

Heartbroken Nigerians who were deeply touched by her painful passing have been paying tribute to her memory.

Last tweet of Somtochukwu Maduagwu

In her last tweet, which has been gaining attention since her demise, Maduagwu commented on a video snippet of a movie titled Sinners, expressing her love for a particular part of the film.

The tweet, posted via her X handle @sommie_xo, read:

"I loved this part".

The reaction to Maduagwu's tweet has been heartbreaking, with many Nigerians rushing to her X handle to express their pain and pay tribute to the late journalist.

The comments section of her last tweet has become a virtual memorial, with fans and colleagues alike sharing their condolences and memories of the talented broadcaster.

Maduagwu had reportedly lost her life after her Abuja home was invaded by armed robbers at night.

Reactions trail Maduagwu Sommie's last tweet

Maduagwu's death has left many Nigerians in pain, as they lamented the loss of a promising young journalist.

Miwa Bello said:

"I can’t even wrap my head around how anyone can die any fvcking time. This time yesterday, she never knew she was going to die! Haa God, this is sad sad."

Max Crypt said:

"No longer shocked about the suddenness of death again after someone I saw in the afternoon, greeted him, died 5 mins later hit by a trailer. May the Angels guide you Som."

Dollars Yimika 1 said:

"Life is too fickle and fragile for the way we carry ourselves. This death was avoidable, this is the result of bad governance."

Papa Wawa said:

"This thing called life is really funny! I was reading about your tragic loss last night and few seconds later had accident and now fighting for my own life in hospital. Rip dear. Been on treatments since last night and hopefully better soon. It could’ve been worse but thank God for a second chance."

Psychedelic reacted:

"I had to find her page cause I know her from IG. I was just saying God no, it shouldn't be her. I remember the video of her dancing to Davido's song at a wedding and got gifted cash. A vibrant, intelligent young woman."

Gee wrote:

"My first female president of Nigeria? My Madame President? My Miss Tourism? My The Law? My beauty queen? My favourite feminist? One of the godliest and most caring people I’ve ever met? I’m so sorry Sommie. I’m so sorry."

