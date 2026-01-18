The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested notorious drug kingpin Lekan Jimoh, known as 'Kanmo-kanmo,' in Ogun State

Jimoh was linked to the murder of three NDLEA officers during a violent mob attack in 2014

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the suspect was caught with 69 kilograms of skunk.

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a long-wanted drug kingpin, Lekan Jimoh, in Ogun State.

The suspect, popularly known as “Kanmo-kanmo,” was involved in the killing of 3 NDLEA officers 12 years ago.

The NDLEA tactical team tracked Kanmo-Kanmo to his hideout in Owode town, Ogun State, on Friday, January 16, 2026, following credible intelligence.

The Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the suspect has been evading arrest and mobilising armed thugs against security agents.

Babafemi made this known in a statement issued and made available via the NDLEA X handle @ndlea_nigeria on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

The NDLEA spokesperson said 69 kilograms of skunk were found in the possession of the suspect during the operation.

He said Kanmo-kanmo’s arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the NDLEA’s commitment to ensuring that no fugitive remains beyond the reach of the law.

​“Lekan Jimoh’s criminal history is marked by extreme violence and lawlessness. As a result, he had on 15th June 2014 orchestrated a barbaric mob action against a team of NDLEA officers who had attempted to arrest him at his enclave. The attack resulted in the cold-blooded murder of three NDLEA officers, including Rabiu Usman Kazaure and two others, who were killed by armed thugs mobilized by Jimoh. While the suspect managed to escape the scene that day, the Agency remained resolute in its pursuit of justice for the fallen heroes.”

