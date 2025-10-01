A family friend of the late ARISE TV anchor shared new details of what allegedly caused her death after the armed robbery attack

A Nigerian man, Kaanayo Nwachukwu, who said he was a friend of the mother of the late Arise TV anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, gave an account of what allegedly happened.

Somtochukwu, also known as Sommie, died at the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, after a tragic armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

The death of the 29-year-old reporter threw Nigerians into mourning, as Arise TV management announced that the police were investigating the case.

Somtochukwu: Family friend gives account

On his , he gave a historical background of the TV reporter, stating that her parents waited 10 years before she was born.

He said in his post:

“I know Sommie because I'm a friend of her mom. It took her mom 10 solid years to have Sommie after she got married. Her two younger siblings came later. After highschool in Nigeria, her parents sent her to the UK to study law. On graduation, she returned to Nigeria and attended law school therein. AriseTV hired her in 2024. Sommie lived in a block of six flats in the FCT suburb of Katampe.”

Giving his account of what happened, the man said:

“Initial reports said she was attacked and killed during an armed-robbery operation. That wasn't the case. Here's exactly what happened.

“The armed robbers came to her apartment complex. They went from one-flat-to-another, robbing their occupants. The police were called but they didn't show. The commotion that trailed the robberies (which she heard from her flat) caused fear to grip Sommie. So, before the robbers made it to her own apartment, she jumped out through the window.

“A few minutes after she hit the ground and hurt herself pretty bad, the police finally arrived. Sommie was still alive when they did. Eyewitnesses said Sommie begged and begged the police (profusely) to take her to the hospital for immediate medical treatment but they (the police) said they had no fuel in their vehicle with which to do so.

“So, Sommie managed to put a call through to her mom's best friend who lives close to her in Abuja (since her parents live in Port Harcourt). Before the woman could get to her, she had turned cold - gone: dead. That's how Nigeria happened to this young, vibrant, promising star.”

Reactions trail man’s account of Sommie’s death

StMavis Chynwe said:

"What about the neighbours, none has a car to take her to hospital? Before we put the whole blame on the police, what about her neighbours?"

Floyd Nzeogwu Mordi said:

"She should have just stayed back in the UK."

Muzaan Sam-Yellowe said:

"If you say she just jumped, and minutes later the police arrived the scene, how come the hospital they first went to, needed identification and clarity from the police due to gun shots wounds on her ???? Your story is not tallying."

Florence Mbia-asu said:

"What type of story is this?"

Man shares Sommie's experience at hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a neighbour of the late ARISE TV anchor, who took her and the security officer to the hospital, shared what happened when they got there.

Many reacted as he said the hospital never delayed in treating them, sparking reactions from netizens.

He also shared how the security officer later died after losing so much blood.

