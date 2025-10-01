An old prophecy about Arise TV has resurfaced just days after the company tragically lost one of its staff members, Sommie Maduagwu

In the video, Prophet Abel Boma warned TV anchors to reduce their criticism of others, as some people were allegedly after them

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their thoughts on what the prophet had said

Fans became jittery and began advising people to always listen to and follow the guidance of prophets after an old video about Arise TV surfaced online.

The media company had tragically lost one of its vibrant news anchors, Sommie Maduagwu, in a tragic incident at her home.

The former beauty queen was reported to have jumped from a three-story building in her estate after armed robbers invaded the premises. Her tweets and old videos began trending online following the tragic accident.

In the video shared by Prophet Abel Boma on August 9, 2025, he warned the company and all news and program anchors about their utterances.

According to him, some people were after their lives. He also emphasized that life does not have a duplicate, and it is precious. The prophet warned that there were plans to take their lives.

Prophet Abel Boma shares what must be done

In the recording, the prophet advised anchors and news presenters to reduce the frequency with which they criticize others. He stated that the attacks on people were becoming too much and should be reduced to prevent unexpected tragedies. He urged his followers to pray for the media company so that it would not lose any more staff members.

Although he did not mention any names, the prophet was clear that his warning was directed at those who anchor programs and news for the media company.

This is not the first time Prophet Abel Boma has shared prophecies concerning celebrities. He has previously issued warnings to figures such as Burna Boy, 2Baba, Chiwetalu Agu, and others.

Some of his prophecies have come to pass, while fans are praying that other alarming revelations will not be fulfilled.

While speaking about Burna Boy, the prophet noted that the music star was performing on stage when someone shot at him. For 2Baba, the prophet urged prayers against the spirit of confusion, indecision, and depression for the music star.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Abel Boma's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the clergy. Here are comments below:

@myfavouritegemstone wrote:

"The moment I heard the news I remembered you said it."

@obis_declutter_n_fabric shared:

"Judge with love, while the government is stealing with anger."

@dev_otional1 commented;

"It is well, in Jesus name."

@nneorahduke reacted:

"God can never lie."

@helamb_systems shared:

"Who did she attack?"

@dawn_opy4u stated:

"The Prophet said it before now."

