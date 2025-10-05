A young woman’s final cry pierced the silence of a quiet Abuja estate, moments before tragedy struck

Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, 29, died after leaping from her third-floor apartment in a desperate attempt to escape armed robbers

Her story now stands as a haunting reminder of the fear women face in moments of danger

At precisely 12:46 p.m. on October 2, the sun bore down on the quiet streets of Unique Apartments, Plot 1758 Ularamu Medugu Crescent, Katampe, Abuja.

The upscale estate, nestled near Maitama and Ministers’ Hill, stood in stark contrast to the horror that had unfolded just days earlier.

It was here that 29-year-old Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu once lived, before her life was tragically cut short in a desperate attempt to escape armed robbers.

Armed robbery in Abuja estate leaves young woman dead

Residents of the estate recalled a chilling night on 30 September when between 14 and 15 armed men stormed the premises around 3:00 a.m.

The attackers, armed and aggressive, shattered the silence of the developing neighbourhood, which by day buzzed with construction but by night fell eerily quiet.

Construction workers sleeping on nearby sites described the terror they felt. One labourer, identified only as Ahmadu, recounted lying flat on the floor of an unfinished building, paralysed by fear.

“I did not move. I thought if they saw me, I was gone,” he said in Hausa, explaining how he whispered a warning to his supervisor while praying not to be noticed.

Somtochukwu’s final moments: “Jesus, Jesus!”

Inside her third-floor apartment, Somtochukwu faced the unimaginable. As the intruders approached, she screamed into the night, “Jesus, Jesus!”, a cry that neighbours and workers still remember.

Witnesses claimed the robbers pleaded with her not to jump, but fear had already taken hold. In a moment of panic, she leapt from her balcony. The fall proved fatal, fracturing her skull and ending a life full of promise.

Her death sent shockwaves through the community. The apartment where she lived remains intact, its windows gleaming under the sun, betraying no sign of the tragedy within. Yet behind those walls, a story of fear, desperation, and loss continues to haunt those who heard her final cry.

Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu was remembered by those who knew her as a woman of brilliance, elegance, and determination.

Her death, however, has come to symbolise a broader narrative, the fear that humans often face in moments of danger. Her final act, a bold leap, depicted the vulnerability that can accompany such terror.

How Arise news TV anchor died

Legit.ng earlier reported that the death of Arise News anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu, known affectionately as Sommie, has sparked widespread grief and outrage following disturbing revelations about the circumstances surrounding her final moments.

According to her colleagues, Maduagwu was taken to Maitama General Hospital after an incident involving armed robbers who reportedly stormed her residential area in large numbers.

Ojy Okpe, speaking on the Arise News Morning Show, alleged that the hospital refused to treat her due to a lack of identification.

