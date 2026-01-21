Awujale Kingmakers Council cancels meet-and-greet, directing nominees to the Department of State Services (DSS) office

The kingmakers said nominees must report to the DSS office by January 21, 2026, for compliance with the new directive

The council expresses apologies for the inconvenience caused by the change in arrangements

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State - The Awujale Kingmakers Council has ordered Awujale nominees to report to the Department of State Services (DSS) office in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The kingmakers gave the order after cancelling the planned meet-and-greet earlier scheduled at the Aafin Awujale.

DSS summons Awujale nominees as kingmakers cancel ‘meet-and-greet’. Photo credit: DSS

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the letter, dated Tuesday, January 20, 2026, was addressed to the Chairman of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi; his deputy, Otunba Dokun Ajidagba; and the Vice Chairman, Prof. Fassy Yusuf.

The Awujale nominees were to report at the DSS office on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, by 11 am.

The council apologised to the Awujale for any inconvenience the change of arrangement may have caused.

The kingmakers urged all the nominees to be punctual and comply strictly with the directive.

“We write to formally inform you that the meet-and-greet earlier scheduled for this morning at the Aafin Awujale has been cancelled.

“Accordingly, the Awujale nominees are hereby directed to report to the Department of State Services (DSS) office located at State Security Service (SSS) Along NTA Road, Beside the State Psychiatric Hospital, Off Igbeba Road, Ijebu-Ode. Time: 11:00 a.m. prompt.”

Awujale of Ijebuland

The Awujale is the royal title of the traditional ruler of the Ijebu Kingdom in Ogun State.

The throne became vacant following the death of the previous monarch, Ọba Sikiru Olukayọde Adetọna, on July 13, 2025, at the age of 91.

The selection process for the next Awujale of Ijebuland is currently underway amid significant controversy.

The late Awujale was one of the longest-reigning monarchs in Nigeria and ruled for over 65 years.

Awujale council orders nominees to present themselves before the DSS in Ijebu-ode, Ogun State

Source: Original

Ogun suspends Awujale selection process after KWAM 1's petition

Recall that the Ogun state government halted the Awujale selection process for the second time following a fresh petition.

The directive was issued through a January 20, 2026, letter signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, also known as KWAM 1, submitted the petition through his legal counsel.

Read more stories on the Awujale selection process:

Awujale's stool: Over 90 princes, princesses nominated

Legit.ng also reported that Ijebu-Ode nominated 95 aspirants for the Awujale throne after the passing of the previous monarch.

The selection process promises transparency, allowing grievances to be raised within 19 days following nominations.

Kingmakers to review candidates and submit recommendations to the government for final approval.

Source: Legit.ng