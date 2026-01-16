Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai praised Defence Minister Christopher Musa for insisting that the Federal Government does not pay ransom to kidnappers

The defence minister said abducted victims are rescued through sustained military pressure and intelligence-led operations, not negotiations with bandits

El-Rufai had been warning that ransom payments to bandits and peace deals only fuel insecurity in the country

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has commended the Federal Government’s stance on banditry after the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd), reiterated that the government does not pay ransom to kidnappers.

El-Rufai, who had consistently opposed ransom payments during his time as governor, praised the defence minister for publicly affirming the policy.

Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai praised Defence Minister Christopher Musa for insisting that the Federal Government does not pay ransom to kidnappers. Photo: @elrufai/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

E-Rufai was reacting to Musa’s recent remarks during an interview with BBC Hausa, where the minister dismissed claims that the government negotiates with bandits or pays ransom to secure the release of abducted victims.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Government has repeatedly denied allegations that it pays ransom, maintaining that sustained military pressure and intelligence-led operations remain its primary strategy against kidnapping and banditry across the country.

Speaking during the interview, Musa said the government’s position was clear despite persistent public speculation, especially in cases involving abducted schoolchildren.

“The Federal Government does not pay ransom. Even if others do, the Federal Government does not. We do not pay ransom,” Musa said.

El-Rufai reacts

Reacting via his X handle, El-Rufai described the defence minister’s comments as reassuring and refreshing.

“God bless Minister Chris Musa for being a breathe of fresh air. May Almighty God help him in his honest quest for real security,” he wrote.

He also advised that the interview should be rebroadcast in English to reach a wider audience.

“This interview should be rebroadcast with English Language translation as a matter of urgency,” he added.

People react on X

Many users on X who commented corroborated their opinion with that of El-Rufa'i, while others tackled the decision.

@UK_Moyi

The is so bold and eloquent. We expect excellent result him.

@NuhuSada0

Absolutely, Malam A breath of fresh air indeed. May God continue to strengthen him in delivering genuine security for our nation.

@betternow40471

The key phrase emphasized by the minister, is that " If everyone comes together to work as a single entity against insecurity, insurgency and banditry will be overcome." Question: will you be willing to be part that entity that will work together with government or sabotage govt?

@MoodLivestock

A point of correction, H.E. Nasir El-Rufai: ​He is a General and not just a Minister. God bless Gen. Christopher Musa. I stand with the General always.

@MuhammadAb31571

Perfect leaders like u will change nigeria

@AbuZulkarnaini

Words of wisdom, a true peace advocate

El-Rufai Hails FG’s Action for First Time, Advises Tinubu’s Govt. Photo: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Military pressure, not ransom payments

The defence minister explained that many victims regain their freedom after security forces intensify operations against criminal enclaves, forcing kidnappers to abandon their captives while fleeing.

“People only assume that ransom is paid. Whenever children are kidnapped from schools, soldiers go into the forest to apply pressure on the bandits so they will flee and abandon the children, and then we recover them. There is no issue of paying ransom,” Musa said.

He stressed that intelligence gathering and coordinated military action remain central to the government’s response to kidnapping nationwide.

Paying ransom fuels more kidnappings

Musa warned that paying ransom only emboldens criminals and worsens the problem of kidnapping for financial gain.

“We also oppose it because if it continues, it will encourage people to kidnap for money. That is why we say people should stop paying ransom,” he said.

He appealed to families and communities affected by abductions to promptly involve security agencies rather than negotiating directly with kidnappers.

Communities urged to cut ties with bandits

The defence minister also cautioned communities against any form of collaboration with bandits, including providing food, drinks, or other necessities.

“We always tell people not to have anything to do with the bandits and not to sell them food or drinks,” Musa said.

Emphasising the importance of local intelligence in dismantling criminal networks, he warned against benefiting financially from such dealings.

“What people must understand is that when you sell them food and they give you money, you’re eating blood money, and that’s not good,” he said.

Defence minister warns Gumi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has issued a stern warning to cleric Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and others perceived to be sympathetic to terrorists and bandits, declaring that anyone who aligns with criminals shares responsibility for their actions.

Speaking during an official visit to Maiduguri on Tuesday, Musa cautioned against offering moral, rhetorical, or material support to groups engaged in terrorism and banditry.

Sheikh Gumi slams Trump’s Sokoto bombing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi had urged the United States to redirect resources from military action to education and social support for pastoral communities, reacting to reported U.S. airstrikes on suspected terrorist camps in northwestern Nigeria.

Gumi spoke amid growing public debate over the Christmas Day strikes, which the Nigerian Army later confirmed were carried out in coordination with the United States Africa Command against Lakurawa terrorist hideouts in parts of Sokoto State.

Source: Legit.ng