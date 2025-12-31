Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has criticised United States airstrikes in northwestern Nigeria and instead urged investment in schools and basic amenities for herders

The Nigerian Army confirmed operational gains from the U.S.-led strikes on Lakurawa camps in Sokoto State, saying terrorist positions were degraded

Political and civic groups expressed differing views, with some backing the strikes while others raised concerns over sovereignty, civilian safety and long-term security strategy

Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has urged the United States to redirect resources from military action to education and social support for pastoral communities, reacting to reported U.S. airstrikes on suspected terrorist camps in northwestern Nigeria.

Gumi spoke amid growing public debate over the Christmas Day strikes, which the Nigerian Army later confirmed were carried out in coordination with United States Africa Command against Lakurawa terrorist hideouts in parts of Sokoto State.

While the military said the operation degraded terrorist capacity, critics have questioned both the approach and its broader implications.

Gumi questions bombing approach

Gumi criticised the use of heavy munitions, saying the underlying problem facing many herders was ignorance rather than ideology. Reacting to a circulating video of a Fulani man who reportedly found part of a missile in an open field, the cleric said the footage exposed the risks posed to civilians by unexploded ordnance.

Posting on Facebook, Gumi wrote:

“Most Herdsmen need deliverance from ignorance and themselves, not bombardment.

“He doesn’t even understand the basic creed of Islam and the danger of unexploded bombs.

“That’s why I built a school for them. Instead of dropping a $2m bomb that can build schools and amenities for them.”

His remarks added a social development dimension to an already heated security debate, as civil society groups separately accused the Federal Government of failing to clearly explain the legal basis of the foreign strike.

Army confirms operational gains

The Nigerian Army said follow up patrols after the airstrike confirmed extensive damage to terrorist positions in the Bauni Forest near Waria and Alkassim villages.

According to the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col Appolonia Anele, troops later recovered debris believed to be missile components in parts of Sokoto and Kebbi states.

She said preliminary assessments identified some items as fuel boosters from Tomahawk missiles and urged residents to report any suspicious objects. The Army said investigations were ongoing and assured the public that operations were guided by existing rules of engagement and civilian protection standards.

Divergent political reactions emerge

Former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani rejected Gumi’s position and defended the strikes, arguing that military force remained necessary against armed groups. He said critics of the airstrikes should confront terrorists directly rather than oppose action from a distance.

Other political voices adopted a more cautious tone. The Youth Party backed international support against terrorism but warned against framing Nigeria’s insecurity in religious terms. The party said poverty, exclusion and weak governance continued to fuel violence and could not be resolved by military action alone.

Civil society organisations also called for transparency, legislative oversight and public clarification from the Presidency, warning that silence could heighten tension and undermine sovereignty.

