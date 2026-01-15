The federal government dismissed claims of paying ransom and reaffirmed intelligence-led military pressure as its strategy against kidnappings

Defence Minister Christopher Musa said abducted victims were rescued through sustained security operations, not ransom payments

The minister warned that ransom payments emboldened criminal networks and urged communities to cut all ties with bandits

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has again dismissed claims that it pays ransom to secure the release of kidnapped victims.

The federal government also insisted that sustained military pressure and intelligence-led operations remain its primary strategy against abduction and banditry.

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd), made the clarification during an interview with BBC Hausa monitored in Kaduna, amid persistent public speculation that ransom payments are often made, particularly in cases involving abducted schoolchildren.

“The Federal Government does not pay ransom. Even if others do, the Federal Government does not. We do not pay ransom,” Musa said.

Military pressure, not ransom payments

The defence minister explained that many rescued victims regain their freedom after security forces intensify operations against criminal hideouts, forcing kidnappers to flee and abandon their captives.

“People only assume that ransom is paid. Whenever children are kidnapped from schools, soldiers go into the forest to apply pressure on the bandits so they will flee and abandon the children, and then we recover them. There is no issue of paying ransom," Musa said.

He maintained that intelligence gathering and coordinated military action remain central to the government’s response to kidnapping across the country.

Paying ransom fuels more kidnappings

Musa explained that paying ransoms simply encourages the criminals and perpetuates the problem of kidnapping for financial gain:

“We also oppose it because if it continues, it will encourage people to kidnap for money. That is why we say people should stop paying ransom.”

He appealed to families and communities that have been involved in kidnapping cases to quickly involve security agencies and not deal directly with kidnappers.

"If a person is kidnapped, they should come forward to the security agencies so that appropriate measures are taken," the minister added.

Communities urged to cut ties with bandits

The defense minister also warned communities against any kind of collaboration with bandits, including provision of food, drinks, or any other necessity.

"We always tell people not to have anything to do with the bandits and not to sell them food or drinks," Musa said.

Appealing for public help, he emphasized that local intelligence was important for dismantling criminal networks.

“What people must understand is that when you sell them food and they give you money, you’re eating blood money, and that’s not good,” he said.

Warning against negotiating peace deals

Musa reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to restoring peace nationwide, warning state governments against entering into peace negotiations with armed groups.

According to him, such agreements are often deceptive and undermine broader national security efforts.

He cited Katsina State as an example, noting that the Federal Government had previously cautioned against peace initiatives with bandits in the state.

“The goal of the Federal Government every day is to ensure peace in the country,” the minister said.

He added that sustained military action, combined with public support, remains the most effective path to ending banditry.

