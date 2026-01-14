Cubana Chiefpriest claimed that the level of development under Governor Alex Otti is something he has never witnessed

Businessman Cubana Chiefpriest has waded into the growing political conversation in the South-East with a full-throated endorsement of Abia State governor, Alex Otti.

His public declaration came at a time when Governor Otti faced criticism from actress Doris Ogala and former governor Orji Uzor Kalu, who claimed Otti was only repainting and refurbishing old roads rather than constructing new ones.

Chiefpriest stated that only two men presently embody genuine leadership in the South-East.

“Na @he_hopeuzodimma we know as South-East leader. His collaboration with @alexottiofr is enough for us,” he wrote.

He took a swipe at unnamed politicians who, according to him, think “fake praising Bola Tinubu” is their only escape from facing possible corruption-related consequences.

He stated:

“Alex Otti is God’s sent to the South-East. I was born and raised in Aba. All my life, I have never witnessed the level of growth I have seen in Abia and Imo these past few years.”

To him, the Abia governor and Uzodimma are the only governors delivering real change—not photo ops, not recycled promises, but physical transformation.

He described other political players in the region as “unserious,” insisting that the people already know who is working.

The businessman did not hold back when addressing critics plotting political battles ahead of the next election cycle.

“Any politician attacking Gov. Alex Otti is evil, and we will take them out from politics come 2027,” he declared.

@kingjosiahmba noted:

"Politics is a game of numbers, I strongly recommend Alex otti should join ADC, this will boost his chance"

@ik1881 stated:

"Hope is doing tremendously well in Owerri, i crossed over there and what i saw was very very impressive"

obimartins commented:

"Again! Like I have said before - Give CP his flowers 🌸 The PR he’s doing for the South-East is priceless—if converted to money, we’re talking billions. May your days be long, Eze Mmụọ. For a real Christmas and New Year experience, the South-East is the place to be."

@iam_chuksfrank shared:

"God bless you CP I traveled to Umuahia this December and I saw the wonderful work and development he deserve a second term no doubt"

@ekeneonyembano shared:

"You can’t compare Alex Otti 2 years to Hope uzodimma 6yrs in office, During election hope uzodimma came distant 4th. Meaning he has no mandate with the locals . But in Abia state Alex otti was the number one peoples choice."

